The NFL’s 10 biggest remaining free agents

We are just 31 days away from the beginning of the NFL season.

By this time most teams have gone a long way to building overall team chemistry and fine-tuning game plans ahead of the upcoming campaign.

While most of the league’s star players are entrenched in training camp, some of the league’s shining — some former — lights are still available.

So who will your team pick up off the NFL scrap heap? Here, Dailymail.com takes a deeper look at some of the biggest names who are yet to find a football home…

Odell Beckham Jr

Beckham Jr’s last game ended in triumph with a Super Bowl ring, but his last play was enough to make a grown man cry.

On pace to be in the running for Super Bowl MVP, Beckham tore his ACL as he attempted to make a catch halfway through the third quarter.

The former Giant had two catches for 52 yards and an all-important touchdown as the Rams took home the Lombardi.

After a slow start to the season in Cleveland, Beckham proved – in the right situation – he can still be a pivotal big-game player.

The Rams continue to be linked with their former No. 3 while Green Bay is monitoring the situation. Beckham isn’t expected to be back playing until midseason.

2021 stats: Browns – 6 games, 17 rec for 232 yds.

Rams – 12 games, 31 rec for 593 yds. and 7 TDs.

Odell Beckham Jr has been linked to a host of teams including the Rams, Colts and Ravens

Beckham caught 7 TDs during his 12-game stint with Los Angeles and may rejoin them again

Antonio Brown

The seemingly Hall of Fame-bound receiver is still, incredibly, on the free agent market. No, Antonio Brown hasn’t retired from pro football.

While he remarked in May he wished to retire a Steeler, there has been no official word on Brown’s status.

Currently, he remains a free agent and looked to still be in adequate physical shape during his set at musical festival Rolling Loud in Miami last Friday evening.

Brown and the Tampa Bay Bucs looked set to compete for a second Super Bowl ring before a dispute with then head coach Bruce Arians occurred on the sideline of their Week 17 week win at the Jets.

Subsequently, Brown removed his jersey and pads and has never been seen on an NFL field since. The question is, will he ever again?

2021 stats: 7 games, 42 rec for 545 yds. and 4 TDs.

While Brown possesses undeniable HOF talent, he has more recently pursued a rap career

Despite the off-field circus which followed, Brown was a phenomenal pick up for the Bucs

Duane Brown

Seattle’s former stalwart at left tackle may soon be off this list if his trip to the Meadowlands went swimmingly.

According to Rich Cimini, the 2021 Pro Bowler visited the Jets’ facility Saturday and attended their Green and White scrimmage at MetLife Stadium. The All-Pro left tackle was flanked by Jets chairman Woody Johnson, as well as general manger, Joe Douglas and assistant GM, Rex Hogan while at the Jets stadium.

The 36-year-old Brown would be a standout addition for Gang Green and with head coach Robert Saleh admitting ‘there’s interest on both sides’ Saturday night, this looks like a done deal.

2021 stats: 8 sacks allowed (t-6th among tackles), 959 snaps and 5 penalties.

Brown is a five-time Pro Bowl left tackle who would become an immediate starter for the Jets

Ndamukong Suh

Suh is the third Super Bowl champion on the list and requires little introduction after dominating the interior line for 12 seasons.

After three seasons with the Buccaneers, Suh looks set to find a place elsewhere after stints in Los Angeles, Miami and Detroit.

Suh had a career low season in solo tackles while also recording fewer assisted and tackles for loss than compared with previous seasons.

Though there could still be interest in the 35-year old, three-time All-Pro. Minnesota have most recently been linked but the two reportedly aren’t close to a deal yet.

2021 stats: 17 games, 15 solo tackles, 7 TFL, 13 QB hits and 1 fumble recovery.

Suh started in Detroit and then moved to Miami in 2015, playing three seasons in South Beach

Cole Beasley

The unvaccinated slot receiver stood tall on his belief system amidst severe backlash last season.

Currently, he seems to be sticking to his M.O. — backing himself in. NFL media reported in late July that Beasley had considerable interest and intended on signing with a team during training camp.

As of now there is no telling where Beasley may end up, he has been linked to former Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll — now head coach of the Giants. Though if the 33-year-old wants compete for a championship, he may find himself a little way away from New York.

2021 stats: 18 games, 89 rec for 772yds. and 1 TD.

Beasley reportedly has several options to choose from and could potentially return to Dallas

Beasley previously played for the Dallas Cowboys, before the Bills, via undrafted free agency

Jason Pierre-Paul

It may surprise some to find Pierre-Paul on the street but after a regressive 2021 season and the growth of former first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, JPP was let go.

Buccaneers fans will have fond memories of the charismatic 33-year-old who was pivotal in their Super Bowl run, where he particularly terrorized Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes in the NFC Championship and Super Bowl respectively.

Pierre-Paul had 11.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits during Tampa’s 20-game Super Bowl season.

Whether the former Giant has that type of season left is up for debate but he could be what a contending team needs to get over the hump.

2021 stats: 14 games, 3 sacks, 7 QB hits, 21 solo tackles.

JPP wreaked havoc in the 2021 NFC Championship Game – sacking Aaron Rodgers twice

Pierre-Paul added a second Super Bowl ring in Tampa & may be a chance for the Hall of Fame

DeSean Jackson

The Super Bowl champion receiver — yes, the Rams dealt Jackson a ring — had an interesting season in 2021, starting off in Los Angeles before finding his way to Vegas.

Jackson asked to seek a trade after just seven games with the eventual Super Bowl winners. After it failed to materialize, the Rams waived the former Eagle, allowing him to find a new home with Derek Carr and the Raiders.

Jackson hasn’t hit over 800 yards receiving since reaching 1,005 yards with Washington in 2016. The 35-year-old’s biggest game for the Raiders was a 120-yard, three-catch performance against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

While D-Jax may not be as prolific as he once was, he showed he is still capable of making the big play.

2021 stats: Rams – 7 games, 8 rec for 221 yds. and 1 TD.

Raiders – 9 games, 12 rec for 233yds. and 1 TD.

Jackson was a revelation earlier in his career, with five seasons over 1000yds. receiving

Cam Newton

The only MVP on this list is perhaps one of the least likely to be signed by an NFL team.

Newton returned to Carolina, the team in which he took to Super Bowl 50 on the way to an MVP, last season but struggled to assimilate quickly enough.

Early signs were promising as Newton spearheaded a surprise win at Arizona behind two rushing touchdowns. Some believed Super Cam was ‘back’, as he famously proclaimed at the time.

Though things quickly turned sour for Super Cam in Charlotte and he was summarily released at season’s end.

Panthers receiver Robbie Anderson has stayed in contact with Newton and believes the former Heisman winner is biding his time.

‘I think that if he wanted to, he probably could (be on a roster),’ he said Wednesday. ‘I think bro probably just wanna make sure he choose the right situation for himself.’

2021 stats: 8 games, 69/126 for 684yds, 4 passing TDs and 5 INTs. 47 rushes for 230yds and 5 TDs

Newton returned to Carolina last season but failed to maintain the starting QB position

The former MVP isn’t currently linked with a franchise and may never play in the NFL again

Trey Flowers

While Flowers may have largely disappointed in Detroit, there should still be eventual suitors for the 28-year-old.

In his first season with the Lions, Flowers amassed seven sacks but slowed dramatically since.

The former Patriot accumulated just 14 games and a measly 3.5 sacks in seasons 2020 and 2021.

Given his age there is a likelihood that Flowers may find himself back on a roster sooner rather than later. The obvious connection still remains with new England who drafted him 101st overall in the 2015 Draft.

2021 stats: 7 games, 1 forced fumble and recovery, 1.5 sacks and 15 solo tackles

Former Lions and Patriots outside linebacker Trey Flowers (left) should return to the league

Joe Haden

The former Pittsburgh cornerback isn’t without his admirers.

Haden, a three-time Pro Bowler, saw his contract with the Steelers expire in March — after five seasons in Pittsburgh — opening the door to join a new franchise.

Numerous Buffalo Bills stars including Stefon Diggs, Von Miller and Jordan Poyer have all been trying to bring the one-time Browns corner to Buffalo.

Haden may have other ideas though, having shared a screenshot of him pictured in a Browns jersey in late July.

Whether Haden returns home to the team that drafted him, heads to upstate New York or elsewhere, will surely be answered before kickoff.

2021 stats: 12 games, 12 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble and recovery, 26 solo tackles