The Masked Singer Australia: The Knight is revealed to be a very famous soap opera star

The identity of The Knight on The Masked Singer Australia has been revealed.

In Sunday night’s episode, the mysterious celebrity was exposed as Ryan Moloney.

After taking off his mask, the 42-year-old Neighbors star left judges Abbie Chatfield, Melanie Brown and Dave Hughes stunned, with none of them able to guess his identity.

Can you guess? The identity of The Knight on The Masked Singer Australia was revealed on Sunday night

The judges’ final guesses were David Hasselhoff, Nick Cummins, Shannon Noll and Brendan Fevola.

The Knight took on Blowfly and Mirrorball during the episode, finishing in last place in the viewership vote after they performed.

The soap star was revealed after his portrayal of Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits failed to impress the show’s live audience.

In Sunday night’s episode, the mysterious celebrity was exposed as Ryan Moloney (pictured)

After taking off his mask, the 42-year-old Neighbors star left judges Abbie Chatfield (pictured), Melanie Brown and Dave Hughes stunned

‘Twenty-eight years on Neighbours. I’m telling you, this is the shortest job I’ve ever had,” Ryan said after taking off his mask.

“We are honored to have you. You are an absolute icon of this nation and the world,” said Hughsey.

Spice Girl Mel B admitted she was also a fan, saying, ‘I would stay home from school. I’d mix up my digestive biscuits, pretend I was sick.’

‘Twenty-eight years on Neighbours. I’m telling you, this is the shortest job I’ve ever had,” Ryan said after taking off his mask

The Knight took on Blowfly and Mirrorball during the episode, finishing in last place in the viewership vote after they both performed

‘My mother would drop me from school and I would stay to watch you,’ she laughed.

Daily Mail Australia can unveil a Pussycat Doll, a Grammy Award recipient and a multiple Logie winner will be among the costumed participants.

The Masked Singer continues Monday at 7:30 PM on channel 10