The Kid Laroi marks two-year anniversary with touching tribute to model girlfriend Katarina Deme

The Kid Laroi has had number one singles and albums in both Australia and the US and on Saturday he celebrated another milestone.

The Stay hitmaker commemorated his two-year relationship anniversary with model girlfriend Katarina Deme in a heartfelt tribute on social media.

The 18-year-old rapper, whose real name is Charlton Howard, posted on Instagram a carousel of precious snaps of the lovebirds passionately embracing.

In one glance, the couple in love holds each other’s gaze as they visit the Eiffel Tower, while in another moment they kiss passionately in a public park.

Laroi’s precious snapshots were accompanied by some poetic, sincere words.

Happy 2 year anniversary queeeeeeen. thank you for teaching me what love is. I’m happiest with you,” he wrote.

His girlfriend, 18, also paid tribute to their relationship on Instagram.

Katarina, a model who regularly posts spicy photos on her Instagram account, posted her own gallery of snaps of the couple in love.

She captioned her post: “I love you with all my f**king heart, thank you for being there for me and having unconditional love.

“I love you more than life itself,” she concluded.

Katarina recently transformed from a little-known TikTok star into a full-fledged fashionista when the American model landed her first glossy magazine cover, appearing on the front of InStyle Australia.

It has been three years since Laroi left Australia and moved to LA to pursue his dreams of becoming a chart-topper.

He is now one of the most famous hip-hop stars in the world and has collaborated with the likes of Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus.

