Donald Trump is slammed by White House for sharing image of Joe Biden HOG TIED in bed of truck while returning from murdered NYPD cop’s wake

Former President Donald Trump posted a video on social media showing a pig-tied President Joe Biden painted on the tailgate of a passing truck.

The video was released from Trump’s trip back to his private jet after attending the wake of New York police officer Jonathan Diller, who was killed while on duty earlier this week.

The clip, posted to Trump’s Truth Social account with only a caption showing the date and that it was on Long Island, was set to a sad piano as cars showing their love for Trump drove down the road.

A representation of the current president tied up was on the back of a large truck with multiple flags supporting the police and a license plate that said ‘TRUMP4US’ in red, as well as a painting of the opening of the Constitution.

Biden’s campaign was quick to condemn the video for suggesting physical harm to the sitting Democratic president.

“Trump regularly incites political violence and it’s time for people to take him seriously – just ask the Capitol Police officers who were attacked protecting our democracy on January 6,” said Michael Tyler, director of communications of the Biden campaign.

Biden has portrayed his likely 2024 opponent as someone who freely evokes Nazi imagery regarding immigrants, while emphasizing in his speeches that Trump’s efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss ultimately led to a Assault on the US Capitol.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung responded Friday night: “That photo was in the back of a pickup truck traveling down the highway.”

“Not only have Democrats and crazed lunatics called for despicable violence against President Trump and his family, they are actually using the justice system as a weapon against him,” Cheung added.

The US Secret Service issued a statement saying it “does not confirm or comment on protective intelligence matters.”

In his quest to return to the White House, Trump has painted an apocalyptic picture of the country if Biden wins a second term.

“If they don’t elect me, it will be a bloodbath for everyone; that won’t matter.” It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country,’ she warned at a rally in Ohio earlier this month while discussing the impact of offshoring on the country’s auto industry.

Trump has spoken of immigrants “poisoning the blood of our country,” echoing the rhetoric of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

And he once described his enemies as “vermin,” language his opponents say reflects his authoritarian beliefs.

At a recent rally, Trump went so far as to call Biden’s handling of the border “a conspiracy to overthrow the United States of America.”

Last year, before his indictment in New York over money paid on his behalf during his 2016 campaign, Trump posted a photo on social media of himself holding a baseball bat next to a photo of District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

In a 2018 speech, Biden discussed lewd comments Trump had made about women and noted his displeasure by suggesting his willingness to physically fight the then-president.

“If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat him up,” Biden said at the time, adding that any man who disrespected women was “usually the fattest, ugliest son of a bitch.” From the living room”. ‘