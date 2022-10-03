The Block producers cut ‘villains’ Tanya and Vito Guccione’s cameo scenes out of this season’s show

<!–

Tanya and Vito Guccione were reportedly set to make a cameo appearance on this year’s season of The Block, but were removed at the 11th hour.

Along with Mitch Edwards and Mark Mckie, The Gucciones were invited to the show to give this year’s contestants feedback on their finished rooms, but the scenes never aired.

While the scenes of Mitch and Mark aired, all footage with Tanya and Vito was left on the cutting floor floor.

“This year’s teams are so stubborn and they didn’t like that Tanya and Vito – two people who admitted to cheating last year – gave their two cents for their work,” a source said. New idea.

Tanya and Vito quickly became public enemy number one in Australia after Tanya admitted to photographing production plans, which ultimately gave them a pretty unfair advantage.

Tanya had vehemently denied the claims throughout the season, waiting to confess to the deception on the show’s final episode.

According to the insider: ‘Everyone has informed producers afterwards that they are not happy with their presence.’

Obviously Tanya and Vito were not told their scenes would not be aired.

Elsewhere, an intense feud between front man Keith and Ankur Dogra and Sharon Johal also had to be scrapped.

The on-set source claimed the argument was so explosive, only a fraction of them were fit to add to the family-friendly primetime slot.

“There’s yelling, yelling, swearing – you name it,” the insider muttered.

The Block continues Tuesdays at 7:30pm on Channel Nine