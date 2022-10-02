Tai Tuivasa doing well with Panthers grand final Eels Parramatta Penrith NRL Nathan Clearly

<!–

Australian UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa loves nothing more than doing a celebratory shoe after a win in the Octagon, but a close second is doing one with the Penrith Panthers after tasting the NRL premiership.

There were wild scenes inside the Penrith dressing room on Sunday night after they became only the second club in the NRL era to win back-to-back titles.

The music blared, the champagne flowed and beer was drained after beating Parramatta 28-12 at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

Tai Tuivasa is having a good game with the Panthers after their premiership win over the Parramatta Eels on Sunday night. The UFC star has been a diehard supporter of the club since playing in the Panthers junior ranks

In a video clip shown on Instagram, Tuivasa can be seen in the sheds with the Panthers squad shoveling a beer out of someone’s boot to the cheers of those around him.

The western Sydney local is more than just one of the club’s biggest fans – Tuivasa used to be a junior representative for the club and was tipped to be a future NRL star until he decided to become a professional fighter.

‘Bam Bam’ admits his on-field temper was not suited to rugby league.

‘I was known to be sent away. Heaps of times, he said.

‘I also have a mouth on me and I tried to fight guys.

‘I was an aggressive player. Tries to hurt tackles and runs hard. If someone wanted to fight, I was the first one in.’

However, leaving the sport did not end the UFC star’s association with rugby league.

Tuivasa still keeps in close contact with many of the current players and makes sure he watches all their games wherever he is in the world.

Tuivasa (pictured makes a shoe) has carved a profile as one of the most popular stars in the UFC in recent years

He also feels a closeness to the people of Western Sydney and tries to help the community whenever he gets the chance.

‘I’m so happy to see us win. Not just the team, but the West standing up and showing where we come from, he said Sportingnews.com after the 2020 season.

‘Now look, the younger boys stand up and carry a whole team for a year. They repted where they come from and that makes me very proud.’