Strikers can recoup lost profits by using the loophole that Conservative MPs are now demanding be closed.

Chris Loder, a member of the Commons transportation committee, described it as “milking the system.”

Several operators pay a bonus rate for working overtime or on days off

Conservative MPs last night demanded the closure of a loophole that allows rail strikers to recoup profits lost during strikes.

Industry insiders say union officials are encouraging workers to clock in for overtime shifts soon after strikes to make up lost wages.

It means that the rail union barons have effectively a bottomless war chest to continue the strike due to the amount of overtime available in the industry.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing mounting pressure from his own MPs to crack down on union barons by enacting tougher anti-strike laws as industrial action spreads across multiple sectors and threatens to drag on. for months.

Conservative MPs want tougher anti-strike laws, including closing the overtime loophole.

Some rail workers will have lost more than £4,000 if the December and January strike dates called by the RMT go ahead. But many are believed to have recouped hundreds, if not thousands, of pounds by signing up for overtime shifts.

Conservative MPs lined up yesterday to demand a series of tougher laws, including closing the rail overtime pay loophole.

Greg Smith, who sits on the Commons transportation committee, said: “We’re coming to a head with the number of days lost on the rails affecting our economy, affecting kids trying to get to school, affecting people going to hospital appointments, and bluntly the government can’t settle the dispute.

‘But the government could pass laws to get tough on those who go on strike. ‘Banning strikers from having overtime or working overtime seems like a good stick to encourage them not to strike in the first place and cause the economic damage that entails.

‘Overtime is undoubtedly a mechanism that strikers use to make up for the loss of wages for the many days they have been on strike.

“Stopping that overtime, stopping that financial loophole that the strikers can exploit, would clearly leave them in a place where they would have to think twice before attacking.”

Bob Stewart, Beckenham’s Conservative MP, added: ‘We can no longer be bailed out by strikes. We need to have stricter laws and the government urgently needs to review this.”

Peter Bone, the Conservative MP for Wellingborough, said: “Frankly, we need to look at whether people who run essential services and critical national infrastructure like the railways should be able to go on strike.”

It comes after the militant RMT union sparked outrage by calling new strikes from 6pm on December 24 to 6am on December 27, targeting passengers traveling to be with loved ones for Christmas.

Four 48-hour strikes are also scheduled for December 13-14 and 16-17 and January 3-4 and 6-7.

The disruption could cost the hotel industry alone over £1.5bn, and internal rail industry estimates suggest the sector will lose £20m a day in revenue from lost fares.