Sri Lanka part ways with director of cricket Tom Moody

Sri Lanka Cricket has terminated Tom Moody’s contract as its Director of Cricket 19 months into a three-year deal.

The decision has been described by the board as “amicable” and SLC is believed to be open to the idea of ​​bringing Moody, who has also previously coached Sri Lanka’s men’s team, back as a consultant in the future. “We are leaving the contract, but as a consultant, if we need his help, we will get it,” SLC chief executive Ashley de Silva told ESPNcricinfo.

An SLC media statement said the decision was made because the board’s technical advisory committee, which made the appointment, had been disbanded earlier this year. It was after a change in the central government which led to Namal Rajapaksa, the then sports minister, leaving his post. Rajapaksa had played a key role in the appointment of the committee.

“The SLC Executive Committee, after much consideration, was of the opinion that Tom Moody’s services are no longer required as he reported directly to the now defunct Technical Advisory Committee,” the SLC statement said.

Moody was quoted as saying, “It was a privilege to serve the SLC again and I am proud of what I was able to accomplish during my term of guidance from the Technical Advisory Committee.”

During his time in the role, which began on March 1 last year, Moody oversaw an overhaul of Sri Lanka’s cricket structure, including but not limited to implementing a streamlined provincial tournament, evaluating and training the coaching staff, formulating player agreements and introducing stricter fitness requirements.

However, the board does not expect Moody’s departure to have too much influence at this time.

“Every area there are cricket experts who get involved. So the cricket issues are discussed internally and we take decisions based on that,” de Silva said.

These experts include chairman of selectors Pramodya Wickramasinghe, who has overseen an attempt to overhaul Sri Lanka’s limited-overs side with younger players, and Mahela Jayawardene, who was recently appointed as the global performance manager of the Mumbai Indians group. He is believed to play an important role behind the scenes as a consultant, something recently hinted at by SLC president Shammi Silva.

“We brought in Mahela not to be a coach at every turn. But what I can say is that one of the main reasons for our recent resurgence is Mahela’s involvement,” Silva told the media last week. “Mahela’s role is mainly one that is behind the scenes, away from the public eye. But he is involved in many areas, like team strategy and selection. Because of that, if you look at even junior cricket, we have improved a lot. in recent time. Mahela had a big hand in that.

“So just because he is also involved in Mumbai [Indians], does not mean that we are unhappy with the work he is doing. We have agreed to continue with him, and his knowledge is a great help to us. Mahela works as a consultant. The training and staff all belong to Mahela.