Sri Lanka ask India to take first strike

Toss Sri Lanka chose to bowl India

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and chose to field in their first Women’s T20 Asia Cup match, against India, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Jemimah Rodrigues, who returned to the Indian squad after missing the England tour due to a wrist injury, went straight into the Indian XI. Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka Singh are the only seamen on the Indian side to have a deep battle lineup with Radha Yadav at number 10.

Bowling all-rounder Malsha Shehani and Achini Kulasuriya were the two bowling options for Sri Lanka, and they have a whopping five spinners to choose from.

India has never lost to Sri Lanka in Asia Cup matches, winning the bilateral T20I series 2-1 in June 2022 in Dambulla.