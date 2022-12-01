Socceroos star Bailey Wright breaks down and reveals awful family news from FIFA World Cup in Qatar

<!–

Socceroos player Bailey Wright was on the verge of crying after receiving a heartbreaking text message about his mother-in-law just after the Aussies stunned the world in Qatar.

The Socceroos advanced to the eighth finals of the World Cup on Thursday morning after an exciting 1-0 victory over Denmark.

Wright came on in the last 16 minutes to keep the Danes at bay as they looked for an equaliser.

However, the celebrations were bittersweet for Wright when he revealed that he had received a shocking text from his wife about his mother-in-law in England after the match.

“I just came in with a message from my wife,” said the 30-year-old, almost in tears.

“I just want to dedicate this to my wife, bless her, and her mother. I’ll be honest, I’m not sure she’s still with us.’

The Sunderland defender was part of Australia’s 2014 World Cup squad but never made it onto the pitch. His performance against Denmark was Wright’s debut in the competition

Wright revealed that he had not told his Socceroos teammates about his personal situation before speaking to the media at Al Janoub Stadium.

“It was a really tough time for them back home, but in the end it made it possible for me to be here and make one of my dreams come true, so I dedicate that to Tammy. I hope she’s still with us,’ he said.

‘No one [in the team] know. I kept that to myself; we all have a lot going on. Job to do, isn’t it? You must always be professional.’

Wright (pictured) came on in the last 16 minutes to keep the Danes at bay as they looked for the equalizer

“It’s pretty special,” Wright said. “This is my second World Cup and it is special to continue, but if I had not continued I would have achieved what we have achieved [would have been just as special] – a lot of that achievement and the rewards you’re seeing now have been four years of effort from not just people who are here, guys, staff, there’s a lot that’s been on this journey.”

“And I think that’s really for everyone who sacrificed over the four years and made this possible, and made the nation quite proud at home. I’m sure they’ll have a great time at home.’

Football Australia staff said they would provide updates on the condition of Wright’s mother-in-law later on Thursday.