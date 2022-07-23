Simone Holtznagel wore Charlotte Dawson’s vintage Givenchy gum boots to Splendour in the Grass

Simone Holtznagel has revealed that she wore a very special fashion piece at the Splendor in the Grass festival this weekend.

The model wore a pair of boots from her late friend, model and television host Charlotte Dawson.

The 29-year-old told news.com.au the designer shoes are dear to her, but unfortunately buried in mud at the rainy festival.

“These are priceless – these are Charlotte Dawson’s vintage Givenchy gum boots,” she told the publication.

“She gave them to me before she died,” Simone added of the thigh-high black leather shoes.

Simone was also wearing a $1,400 leather biker jacket, the publication reports.

Charlotte was found dead in her Sydney Woolloomooloo home on February 22, 2014. Her death was later labeled a suicide.

The TV host and model committed suicide after being abused by vicious trolls on Twitter.

Famous for her role in Australia’s Next Top Model, the New Zealand-born star, who was just 47, had a history of depression.

Charlotte was found by a real estate agent just before an auction for her apartment was due to take place.

Simone and Charlotte were known to very close friends after meeting on Australia’s Next Top Model.

In 2019, Simone revealed that she was looking to spread the deceased model’s ashes around the world.

Simone celebrated her arrival at the Splendor in the Grass festival in Byron Bay on Friday – just hours before disaster struck

The model posted a series of videos and photos on her Instagram stories and showed the scenes in the Smirnoff Vodka tent during the event

She said The Daily Telegraph: “Charlotte’s ashes are in Bali, New Zealand, Bondi, and I’ve got a little bit that I’m going to scatter at all her favorite designer stores on Rodeo Drive (in Los Angeles) and all the amazing places.”

Simone celebrated her arrival at the Splendor in the Grass festival in Byron Bay on Friday – just hours before disaster struck.

The model posted a series of videos and photos on her Instagram stories and showed the scenes in the Smirnoff Vodka tent during the event.

She documented the glamorous surroundings and sipped a drink from the brand

She documented the glamorous surroundings and sipped a drink from the brand.

Simone also posed next to her famous trainer boyfriend Jono Castano and bachelor actor Konrad Bień-Stephen.

‘We made it!’ Simone also boasted that she attended the festival as an influencer, tagging her posts as advertisements.

The first day of Splendor in the Grass was then canceled due to extreme weather conditions after torrential rains turned the music festival into a mud puddle

The first day of Splendor in the Grass was subsequently canceled due to extreme weather conditions after torrential rains turned the music festival into a mud pool.

Event organizers closed all four main stages at North Byron Parklands, in northern NSW, on Friday.

“There is a significant weather system off the east coast right now and it could hit the country with more rain later in the day,” Splendor in the Grass organizers said.

“In the interest of the safety of customers and in consultation with all relevant emergency services, we have decided to exercise caution and only cancel performances on the main stages today.”