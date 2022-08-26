Showgirls star Elizabeth Berkley, 50, models a black tank top and sweatpants

<!–

Showgirls star Elizabeth Berkley looked almost unrecognizable as she stepped out in a casual outfit in Santa Monica this Thursday.

The 50-year-old actress, who rose to fame on Saved By The Bell and is known for her glamorous performances, appeared off duty and dressed for her day out in LA.

She paired a simple black tank top with matching pants, wore her signature blonde hair back and kept her mask on.

Elizabeth’s upcoming appearances include the HBO drama miniseries The Idol, which also stars the late Anne Heche.

Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose Stars in The Idol, Which According to… Deadline is about a pop star who falls in love with a cult-leading nightclub owner.

Viewers will see Lily-Rose, Anne and Elizabeth amid a cast that includes Canadian pop idol The Weeknd and YouTube star Troye Sivan.

Two years ago, Elizabeth returned to the Saved By The Bell franchise for the show’s Peacock reboot, which was canceled in May after two seasons.

Legendary: Saved by The Bell ran from 1989 to 1993, after which Elizabeth secured the most infamous performance of her career – the 1995 film Showgirls (pictured)

Elizabeth rose to prominence on Saved By The Bell as high school girl Jessie Spano, a role specially tailored to her strengths.

She and Tiffani Amber Thiessen had both auditioned for one of the other roles, and after Tiffani got that part, Jessie’s character was created for Elizabeth.

The show ran from 1989 to 1993, after which Elizabeth secured the most infamous performance of her career – the 1995 film Showgirls.

Showgirls was directed by Paul Verhoeven from a script by Joe Eszterhas, after the two men worked together on the popular erotic thriller Basic Instinct.

Remember when: Elizabeth rose to fame on Saved By The Bell as high school girl Jessie Spano and is pictured in the show along with Mario Lopez in 1991

The script was the most expensive ever sold at the time — a sale that became infamous after the film was devastated by the critics and box office failure.

Although the film was a commercial bomb at the cinema, partially crippled by its NC-17 rating, it ended up being a bull’s eye on home video.

Showgirls quickly became a cult favorite, thanks in part to Elizabeth’s over-the-top performance as stripper Nomi Malone and to such ridiculous lines as the character who claimed to “love Doggy Chow” in a memorable scene with Gina Gershon.

But the moment the movie made Elizabeth persona non grata, after she specifically left Saved By The Bell to break into the movies.

About: Two years ago, Elizabeth returned to the Saved By The Bell franchise for the show’s Peacock reboot, which was canceled in May after two seasons

“Of course it was disappointing that things weren’t going well, but there was so much cruelty around it. I was bullied,” she said People two years ago.

“And I didn’t understand why I was being blamed. The actor’s job is to fulfill the director’s vision. And I did everything I had to do.’

She noted that “no one involved in the film spoke on my behalf to protect me. I was out in the cold and a pariah in the industry I had worked so hard for.”