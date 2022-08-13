Shirtless James Argent Shows Off His 14 Stone Weight Loss In Marbella Navy Swim Shorts

James Argent looked slimmer than ever as he soaked up the sun by the pool in Marbella on Thursday.

The former TOWIE star, 34, went shirtless in a pair of navy blue swim shorts with white feather prints, while wearing accessories with a delicate gold chain.

Television personality Arg has lost 14 stones in recent months after undergoing a gastric sleeve when his weight reached 27 stones, with the star appearing to be in his element during the day.

Looks good: Shirtless James Argent showed off his 14 stone weight loss in navy blue swim shorts with white feather print as he soaked up the sun during his outing in Marbella on Thursday

It comes after James declared that he’s “finally the man he’s always wanted to be” – and revealed he has an “exciting” new lady in his life during a recent television appearance.

The reality TV star talked about his newfound confidence since his incredible weight loss transformation and lifestyle overhaul.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, Arg glowed when he gushed to the presenter, 62, that he ‘feels like he’s winning’.

Swept Back: Arg swept back his wet chocolate locks when he got out of the water after diving in

Grinning: The influencer shot a dazzling smile as he looked into the distance while wearing white slides

The former TOWIE star began: “I’ve come to a point where I finally feel confident.

“I’m ready to meet someone and, as cliché as it may be, you can’t love someone until you love yourself and now I can take care of myself, I can take care of someone else.”

Arg revealed: ‘I met a woman in Mykonos, we sent messages, she’s not English, she lives abroad, but who knows, it’s exciting anyway.’

The TV personality has previously had high-profile relationships with his former co-stars Lydia Bright, 31, with whom he remains close friends, and Gemma ‘The GC’ Collins, 41.

Before and after: James was told he was endangering his health with his weight – the scales tipped to 27stone, before having stomach surgery last year (pictured front left)

Speaking of his weight loss, he went on to say, “Even Joey Essex gave me a big hug and said, ‘Arg, you’re finally the man you wanted to be.”

“It’s the best thing I’ve ever done. My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner, as cliche as that sounds.”

But candidly he admitted, “I’m still conscious when I’m wearing swim shorts, I wear them Simon Cowell style to around my navel, but I’m lucky enough that the excess skin is minimal.”

“I’ve had to learn a lot and hard lessons, but I don’t feel resentful, I wake up in the morning and look forward to the day ahead.

Sun seeker: he made sure he got a nice tan during his trip to the Spanish city

Relaxed: He sat on the edge of the pool and stared into the distance

“There’s nothing better than being clean and sober, I’m achieving everything I set out to do.”

Arg continued: ‘I’ve always wanted to be a wedding singer and now that I’m finally becoming what I want to be, The Arg Band is going to get stronger and stronger. It’s a dream come true.’

Speaking to MailOnline, he previously said his career will now focus on his true passion and performing with his band in Marbella is where he feels happiest.

In an exclusive interview, James, who last appeared on the ITVBe show TOWIE in 2018, said: ‘As much as I love doing things on TV, I’m really passionate about it and my bread and butter is my band and all my singing performances. ‘

Speaking about his journey to recovery, Arg said, “I think I’ve had to learn a really tough and hard lesson, sometimes when you’re clean sober for a long period of time you don’t get that stinky thinking you think you do” anymore. need meetings.

“You can also start to forget how bad things were in the past and you can even say to yourself, ‘Oh this time it might be different, I can have a few drinks, I can handle it this time, I can do it this time master,” but if you’re addicted, you can’t.

“If you don’t keep working on your recovery you will relapse so I’ve had to learn the hard way in the past and now I know recovery has to come first and I have to work on this for the rest of my life as I want to be happy and healthy.’