Shastri: Bumrah and Jadeja’s absence ‘an opportunity to unearth a new champion’ at T20 World Cup
“[It’s] unhappy,” Shastri said of Bumrah’s injury at the launch of Continue coaching, his new initiative with Bharat Arun and R Sridhar, in Chennai. “So much cricket is played and people get injured. He’s injured, but it’s an opportunity for someone else. You can’t do anything with injuries.”
“I think we have enough strength and we have a good team. I’ve always believed that if you get to the semi-finals it can be everyone’s tournament. The aim would be to start well, get to the semi-finals and then you have enough power to probably win the [World] Head, for all you know. Bumrah isn’t here, Jadeja isn’t here – it’s hindering the side – but it’s an opportunity to track down a new champion.”
Former Indian bowling coach Arun, who is now with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL as their bowling coach, was also optimistic about India’s chances at the T20 World Cup in Australia.
“India is expected to keep winning,” said Arun. “When they lose, people tend to criticize them. They show a lot of promise, especially during World Cup events, and the Australian conditions will suit them.”
“Exactly, his experience [in Australian conditions is his strength]said Shastri of Shami. “India has been there a lot in the last six years and he has been an integral part of all those tours. So that experience [of having done well in Australia] counts.”
Shastri was also excited about the launch of the women’s IPL next year, saying India Women is just one step away from winning a world tournament and has an impact similar to what India’s men did after winning the World Cup. 1983.
“Fantastic [on the launch of the women’s IPL]’, he said. “They’re just that… [little] far from winning anything big. You see what happened to the men’s cricket team when they won the World Cup in ’83. So if the women win a World Cup, the interest that will be generated will be incredible. The more I see the Indian women play, they’re a lot more confident with the exposure they have, and they’re a lot more confident that they can really go far.”