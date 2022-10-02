Sevilla are considering firing manager Julen Lopetegui after Atlético Madrid defeat

<!–

The future of Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui is in doubt after their 2-0 La Liga defeat to Atletico Madrid on Saturday night, with the Spanish side keen to bring former boss Jorge Sampaoli back to the club as his replacement.

Saturday’s disturbing defeat left Sevilla just one point above the relegation zone after having won just one game this season – a 3-2 win over 17th-seeded Espanyol.

Sevilla executives are now ready for crunch talks over Lopetegui’s position at the club with marca reported that his resignation could be confirmed in the coming hours.

Former Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli is lining up for a sensational return to the club

Sampaoli is reportedly waiting on standby in his home country of Argentina and is poised to join the Champions League for a second time after leaving in 2017 to take over his national team.

The contact was originally made with the 62-year-old last week during the international break, as club chiefs were concerned about the team’s performance under Lopetegui this season.

Their recent clash with Atletico Madrid has been seen as the last chance for current boss Lopetegui to turn the club’s fortunes around, but a lackluster defeat means talks are now underway to negotiate his departure.

The 56-year-old has been largely successful during his three years in charge at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium, leading Sevilla to three Champions League places and becoming the club’s first manager to win three consecutive seasons. than 60 league points.

By comparison, Sampaoli’s only season on the Andalusian side came in the 16/17 La Liga season, when he finished fourth and racked up 72 points over the course of his tenure.

He has recently been in charge of Marseille’s Ligue 1 side but agreed to leave at the end of last season following disagreements with the club’s hierarchy, as Sampaoli revealed in an Instagram post that he had “several had views.

His anticipated return to Sevilla would mark a 23rd management stint in his long career in the dugout of more than 30 years, but it is not the first time Sampaoli has returned to a previous club.

During his early years in football management, he often switched between Argentine teams Alumni de Casilda and Belgrano de Arequito.