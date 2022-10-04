Selma Blair looks cheery as she steps out with service dog Scout

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Cruel Intentions actress Selma Blair was spotted in a cheerful mood on Tuesday as she took a walk in Los Angeles.

The 50-year-old, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, would certainly bring her trusty service dog Scout.

This week she explained that her service dog helps her if she passes out.

Looks fantastic: Cruel Intentions actress Selma Blair was spotted in a high spirits as she took a walk in Los Angeles on Tuesday

She went California casual for her latest outing, slipping into summer black denim shorts and a Gothic-chic urban best t-shirt.

She wore her short blonde hair in a stylish pompadour and completed the look with a pair of black boots that reached above the knee.

Selma, who is currently competing in Dancing With The Stars, recently revealed that Scout helps her when she passes out due to her illness.

“The thing is, I pass out a lot,” she said Entertainment tonight in an interview during her run on the dance competition show.

‘It’s part of the reason I have Scout and it doesn’t mean I’m losing consciousness’ [or] it’s a whole ambulance experience, it’s something that I lose my sight, gravity pulls me down and I’m very disoriented and gone for a while,” she added.

Dog company: 50-year-old, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, would definitely bring her trusty service dog Scout

Selma explained that her dog is “a little bit of catching me too, you know, making the ground a little bit closer with his back.”

She works with professional dancer Sasha Farber, who mentioned that Selma once passed out before a rehearsal, but insisted on coming in anyway.

” I’m like, ‘Take the day off, just relax.’ She says, “No!” Sasha muttered, adding that she was extending their scheduled two-hour rehearsal to a whopping five.

Selma brought Scout home last December on the advice of her neurologist, she revealed to: People magazine earlier this year.

New member of the family: Selma took Scout home last December on the advice of her neurologist, she revealed to People magazine earlier this year

She noted that her new English Labrador “keep me moving and helped me build stamina” and noted that her son Arthur, 11, “loves knowing Scout is by my side.”

The Hellboy actress explained: “It’s a big undertaking, and he’s still young, not yet two, but he’s a great gift. He’s with me all the time.’

She added: ‘If I fall into a big trap, [muscle] spasms or having trouble moving and having to recalibrate can get between my legs, help me get up and balance me. It has given me a lot of independence.’

Candor: Selma, currently competing in Dancing With The Stars, recently revealed that Scout helps her when she passes out due to her illness