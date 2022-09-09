Selling Sunset’s Davina Potratz hits out at producers for lack of air time

<!–

Davina Potratz took a swipe at the producers of Selling Sunset for accusing them of not giving her enough airtime.

The 44-year-old reality star has appeared on the Netflix hit since its launch in 2019 and was regarded by fans as the “villain” of the show for its first few seasons.

But the German real estate agent was quick to provoke production for her rendition when she responded to fans tweeting about her “energy” off-camera.

A fan shared photos of her at a recent festival with the caption, “Absolutely mesmerized by Davina at Burning Man #SellingSunset,” to which another fan responded, “Where’s this energy when she’s on the show?”

Davina responded quickly on Wednesday: ‘Ask the producers!’

Davina’s comments came after her co-star Chrishell Stause lashed out at an unnamed star for being “thirsty” for airtime.

Last week she shared on Instagram: “The thirst for camera time in season 6 is REAL,” she wrote in a post to Mariah Carey’s song, Thirsty.

She added: ‘Wow. That was madness. But also SO transparent. Get your 15 minutes girl, but leave my business out of it.

For now, screenshots have been archived. Of course now – not before – you have a huge problem with me if you have a camera crew around you. i hate fake [poop emoji]. If you want camera time, just say so. I would have helped you find the right angle.’

She then told the unnamed costar to stop coming “for people I love” and “my company,” mostly because “you were added and I was there to get you excited.”

She concluded, “You are smart. I think you’ll see who needs attention and is willing to throw someone under the bus to get that 15 minutes.’

In early August, Netflix announced that two new (but also familiar) faces would be joining the Oppenheim brokerage for both seasons six and seven: Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young.

Who could it be? Fans speculate on who Chrishell was talking about (pictured with co-stars Romain Bonnet, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Jason Oppenheim, Heather Rae Young and Davina)

Bre is a model who recently welcomed a son, Legend, with Nick Cannon. As for Nicole, she was previously seen in Selling Sunset, where she accompanied Mary Fitzgerald’s wedding to Romain Bonnet in the season two finale.

One person who will not be performing is Christine Quinn, after the 33-year-old Dallas resident came to a “mutual decision” with the streaming service and producers to leave the show.

In the season five finale, Christine was in hot water with The Oppenheim Group after she was accused of bribing the clients of her fellow real estate agent Emma Hernan.

It was later revealed that Christine had officially left her brokerage, before her departure from the show was later confirmed as well.