Sean Penn joins the cast of the Stan Original Series C*A*U*G*H*T

Sean Penn has joined the cast of the new Stan Original series C*A*U*G*H*T, a satirical comedy series set to be filmed in Sydney later this year.

Directed by actor and filmmaker Kick Gurry, the six-episode series follows four Australian soldiers who are sent on a secret mission to a war-torn country.

They are captured by freedom fighters after being mistaken for Americans and produce a hostage video that goes viral.

When the soldiers reach celebrity status, they realize that getting caught might be the best thing that could have happened to them.

Penn, 62, will star on the show and will also executive produce alongside producers John Schwarz and Michael Schwarz of Deeper Water Films.

“Kick’s irreverence is so charged with an enthusiasm for anything deemed inappropriate,” Penn said.

The cast is also joined by an array of Australian stars, including Lincoln Younes (left) and former Home and Away star Rebecca Breeds (right)

“From ball sacks, to fame, to idiots and intellectuals, and finally to that eerie continuum of war.

“C*A*U*G*H*T captures the comedy generally limited to foxholes.”

The cast will also be complemented by an array of Australian stars including Ben O’Toole (Detroit), Lincoln Younes (Last King of the Cross), Alexander England (upcoming Stan Original Series Black Snow), Mel Jarnson (Mortal Kombat), Fayssal Bazzi (Stateless), Dorian Nkono (The Twelve), and Rebecca Breeds (Blue Water High, Home and Away).

Black Snow’s Erik Thomson (left) and Bloom’s Bryan Brown will also star in the series. Production for C*A*U*G*H*T is in full swing and the series will premiere in 2023

Matthew Fox (Last Light), Bella Heathcote (Bloom), Bryan Brown (Bloom), and Erik Thomson (Black Snow) also star in the series.

Production for C*A*U*G*H*T is in full swing and the series will premiere in 2023.

It comes after Penn and his Australian ex-wife Leila George reunited in Sydney for New Year’s Eve.

The former couple sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted with Gurry watching the world-famous fireworks display from a mansion in Point Piper.

Obviously, Penn flew quietly to Australia in December. He has not announced his arrival and has kept a low profile on social media.

He and George, 30, have since finalized their divorce.