Scott Morrison says ‘I don’t recall’ if he secretly appointed himself to even MORE jobs

Scott Morrison claims he can’t remember if he was secretly sworn into more ministries than health, finance and resources during the Covid-19 pandemic – as he was exposed live on air for having a fourth role.

The former prime minister has been criticized for secretly appointing himself with ministerial powers to various portfolios in what he describes as a ‘guarantee’ during the crisis.

Speaking to Sydney Radio 2GB on Tuesday morning, Mr Morrison said he probably wasn’t sworn into more portfolios, but he wasn’t sure.

“There are no other portfolios that I know of, but there may be others that have been administratively done,” he said.

During the interview, a story broke online that Mr Morrison was also sworn into the social services portfolio on June 28, 2021.

Fordham asked Mr Morrison about this and the former Prime Minister replied: ‘Ben, I can’t remember, but as I said there were some administrative problems.

“My answer to all these questions is the same. We were dealing with incredible amounts of money… I’m glad there are others out there… I did it to try and fulfill my responsibilities as Prime Minister.”

When asked why he did not inform the public that he had taken on additional roles, Mr Morrison said: “It was only there as security and it was not necessary.

‘The ministers continued to manage their portfolios undisturbed.

“None of those powers were exercised. If they had been used, I would of course have announced it.’

Last night, former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull described Mr Morrison’s actions as “sinister” and “terrible”.

Morrison’s secret moves were revealed in a new book, Plagued, about how the federal government is handling the pandemic.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has blown the covert action, saying it shows Morrison did not trust his own ministers.

Nationals leader David Littleproud has labeled the moves as “pretty ordinary” and even new Liberal leader Peter Dutton said he was unaware.

In early 2020, the then prime minister decided he wanted to share power with existing health and finance ministers, Greg Hunt and Mathias Cormann, to prevent them from exerting too much influence on the country’s biosecurity laws and treasury during the crisis.

The plan was hatched with the approval of Attorney General Christian Porter. Mr Morrison apparently said to Mr Hunt, “I trust you, mate…but I also swore myself as Secretary of Health.”

It was later revealed that the former prime minister was also sworn in as resource minister in April 2021 to prevent Secretary of State Keith Pitt from approving a massive oil and gas project off the Central Coast, where liberal members came under pressure from climate activists and green-blue independents.

“I wanted to be the decision maker on that issue because of its importance,” Morrison told 2GB on Tuesday.

“The prime minister cannot lead the minister.

“Those powers were not subject to the cabinet. As Prime Minister it was important that I took my responsibility.’

A concerned Mr. Pitt only found out in December when he wanted to move forward with the project, but the Prime Minister did not.

The covert moves were criticized by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is seeking advice on whether the actions were legal.

‘This is very special. Australians need a prime minister who is focused on the job they are getting,” he told reporters in Melbourne on Monday.

Mr Turnbull has described his successor’s actions as “one of the most appalling things I have ever heard in our federal government.

“The idea that a prime minister would be sworn in secretly in other ministries is unbelievable,” Mr Turnbull said at 7:30 a.m.

“I’m amazed Morrison thought he could do it, I’m surprised the Prime Minister and Cabinet agreed – that’s the Department – and I’m even more surprised than anyone the Governor General has done it to.” ‘

“I mean, this is this sinister stuff. This is a secret government. What Albanian said about it today is absolutely correct. This is the kind of thing that — it’s not something we associate with our form of democracy.’

He added that during his three years as prime minister, he never took on any secret roles. Mr Turnbull said Mr Morrison’s actions contradict everything Australians believe in about democracy.

“Doing things this secret way, I mean, what is democracy about?” he continued.

“I mean, essentially we, the people, have a right to know who runs our country. We need to know who is the minister for this? Who is the minister for that? If these things are actually all done in secret, that’s not democracy.’

The book Plagued, written by journalists from The Australian, explains why Morrison wanted to share power with the health and finance ministers.

The health minister was responsible for closing national borders and the finance minister oversaw the largest fiscal stimulus in Australia’s history.

Powers could not be delegated to the Cabinet, so Mr Morrison “crafted a radical and hitherto secret plan with Porter’s approval at the time.”

Mr Hunt was aware of the decision and Mr Morrison, Mr Hunt and Mr Porter felt the move was safe.”against a minister with absolute power.’

However, Mr Cormann was not aware that Mr Morrison was sharing his job, and Mr Pitt complained to Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce about the Prime Minister’s intervention on his premises.

When asked why he didn’t tell Mr Cormann, Mr Morrison said: ‘That was a mistake. I thought it was done through offices. That’s a shame, but it went very quickly then.’

He said he has apologized to the former finance minister, who now heads the OECD group of rich countries.

In a statement on Monday, Governor General David Hurley revealed that he had sworn by several portfolios to Mr Morrison by signing an “administrative instrument,” meaning no public ceremony was needed.

He appointed Mr. Morrison as Administrator of the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources on April 15, 2021.

“The decision whether or not to announce appointments to manage additional portfolios is a matter for the government today,” the statement said.

The governor general said the appointments were legal under Article 64 of the constitution.

At a press conference on Monday, Mr. Albanian lashed out at his predecessor.

“The people of Australia were kept in the dark about what the ministerial regulations were. It is completely unacceptable,” he said.

‘There is an absolute need for clear transparency. These circumstances should never have happened.

“You know, we have a non-presidential system of government in this country – but what we got from Scott Morrison is a centralization of power, a transcendence of ministerial decisions, all in secret.”

The book also reveals some of the Covid-19 restrictions discussed between Mr Morrison and state prime ministers in the early days of the national cabinet.

One idea that didn’t get picked up was to allow drinkers into a pub for two hours on a rotation system using wristbands.

The former prime minister recalled: ‘We were talking about pubs… the idea that people were only allowed in for two hours, how would you turn them in and out – with wristbands or stamps’.

When Gladys Berejiklian and Daniel Andrews informed the media of their lockdowns in March 2020, the other prime ministers were apparently furious that they had not been warned first.

Queensland leader Annastacia Palaszczuk and WA Prime Minister Mark McGowan were particularly angry and Ms Berejiklian apologized for the lack of consultation, the books say.

Prime Minister Palaszczuk also features in the book in a chapter on closing state borders.

In September 2020, Morrison called the Prime Minister and pleaded with her to allow 26-year-old Canberra nurse Sarah Caisip to attend her father’s funeral in Brisbane after he died while in hotel quarantine.

Ms Palaszczuk apparently accused him of bullying her before hanging up.

“You bully me,” Palaszczuk abruptly accused him, before reminding the prime minister that it was RU OK? Goodbye,” the book says.

Ms Caisip was eventually allowed to see her father’s coffin, but was forced to wear full PPE and accompanied by government officials wearing gloves.