Scotland cause MASSIVE upset at T20 World Cup as they stun West Indies

Scotland defeated two-time champions the West Indies in one of the biggest setbacks in T20 World Cup history.

Both sides compete in Group B of a mini-league to qualify for the final 12 section of the tournament and the cricketing giants were swept to the sword and lost by 42 runs.

Scotland have only played two international T20 matches since the last World Cup and are 15th in the world rankings, but were of full value to the historic victory.

Scotland dealt a huge blow to the West Indies and had comfortable winners in the group game

West Indies joked about the chase after the Scots put 160 on the board

George Munsey was the player of the match for his impressive knock in the first innings

The West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl but the Scots amassed a respectable 160, with George Munsey taking the top score with 66 runs.

Jason Holder was the bowlers’ pick, taking two for 14, while Alzarri Joseph also took two wickets, but for 28 runs.

The damage was done by the Scots in the power play and the opening partnership between Munsey and Michael Jones (20) helped launch the innings.

George Munsey played with the bat then in the field and took this catch to fire Kyle Mayers

The West Indies never managed to give chase and Holder’s highest score of 38 was the batsmen’s best attempt.

In the end, they came up 42 runs short and Munsey was unsurprisingly named player of the match.

Scotland and the West Indies are in Group B along with Zimbabwe and Ireland. Group A includes Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, Namibia and the UAE.

The top two teams from each group advance to the ‘Super 12’ portion of the competition, where the top eight teams in the world are already lurking.

England is one of them and Scotland will now cherish their chances of reaching that big guns stage of the tournament.