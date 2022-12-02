Sarah’s Day and Kurt’s Biggest Turn Offs after Two Years of Marriage

Fitness star and her husband confess what gives them the ‘ick’ to each other after two years of marriage – as Aussie women confess their VERY specific relationship breakdown

A popular health and fitness blogger shared what gives her the “ick” after two years of marriage — and her husband returned the favor.

Sarah Stevenson, from Sydney, posted one TikTok on her account ‘Sarah’s Day’ with her husband Kurt sharing the top three annoying and annoying habits the other person has.

“We’ve been married for two years and this is what gives us the jitters of each other,” Sarah said at the beginning of her video.

An “ick” is a trait that causes someone to be instantly turned off and unattractive to another; they tend to be oddly specific.

Sara [right]who blogs under the name Sarah’s Day, posted a TikTok with her husband Kurt [centre] sharing the top three annoying and annoying habits the other person has

Australian women confess their biggest relationship problems

Sarah started with something pretty innocuous – the sound Kurt makes when he scratches his beard.

“The way you always scratch your beard when you’re thinking about something — the noise — that’s a big one for me,” she said.

She also objected to several of Kurt’s driving habits.

“Second, you can’t talk and drive at the same time — you can’t multitask,” she said.

The influencer then turned to her viewers and revealed, “When we’re driving and I ask him what we should eat, he stops before he can answer my question.”

Seven “just not that in you” relationship red flags * Spending a lot of time on their phone * Never make plans to meet * Never ask questions about you or your life * Avoid introducing yourself to friends * Always say they are busy * Don’t keep eye contact * A nagging doubt or gut feeling that something is not right

The mother-of-two also couldn’t stand her husband having to stop at every crosswalk, no matter how empty the roads were.

“At every pedestrian crossing — even when no one is there — even when we’re in a desert city, he stops,” she said. “It’s safe, but it’s really annoying.”

Finally, Sarah was “grossed” by Kurt’s unsanitary practices in her car.

“Every time you drive my car, pick your nose and throw a boogerball on the floor,” she said. “You’re not even polite enough to throw him out the window—he’s always on the floor of my car.”

On the other hand, Kurt was generous when it came to revealing his wife’s habits that were bothering him

On the other hand, Kurt was generous when it came to revealing his wife’s habits that were bothering him.

“I hate it when you ask me to take your keys out of your bag because there are about eight bags in it, and each of those bags has way too much stuff in it!”

His wife’s television habits were also difficult to deal with.

“Every time we watch a female show like The Kardashians or something like that, Sarah decides she needs to get mad at me when I scroll on my phone,” he angrily revealed.

Kurt added, ‘It’s a boring show! I don’t want to look at it.’

The entrepreneur’s final ick was hilariously telling.

“Most nights our bedroom smells like a gas chamber… and it’s not because of me.”

Thousands thanked the couple for their “open” and “honest” portrayal of how married couples can still annoy each other and for being responded to in a healthy way.

“I like that you both can make fun of each other,” one woman said.

Another added, “This is so funny and relatable!”