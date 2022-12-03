Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams announce death of bloodhound Carl

Sarah Hyland and her husband Wells Adams announced this Saturday that their beloved bloodhound Carl passed away.

Wells adopted Carl in 2014, years before he and Sarah were together, but he became part of their joint household as their romance blossomed.

“Trying to type this with tears in my eyes, but it is with a heavy heart that I have to tell you @carlthebloodhound has gone to dog heaven,” Wells wrote on Instagram.

“Carl, you were such a good guy. A real gentle giant. You were sweet, loud, protective and drooling, and boy did you give the best hugs!’ he gushed.

“You were the best boy I ever knew. I hope you thought I was a good father. We’ve been through so much and I wouldn’t be here without you.’

Referring to himself, his wife, and their other dog, Wells wrote, “Carlos the blooder, know that mommy, daddy and baby love you forever.”

Touchingly, he added, “I hope you visit me all the time in my dreams to play tug of war. My jogging will never be the same again, but I’ll be sure to stop by the trees where the squirrels are in case you’re still running with me.’

Wells, who posted a photo album of Carl on Instagram with the death announcement, wrote, “You will always be my big old dog. I love you.’

Sarah also shared the news on her Instagram page and recorded her own album, featuring a sweet photo of her, Wells and the dogs under their Christmas stockings.

“Our gentle giant Carl, you were our protector, our best hug giver and the light of our lives. Thank you for being the best friend anyone could ask for,” she wrote.

‘I will love you forever. You will always be my best big boy, Daddy’s best friend and Boo’s first love. We’ll cuddle in our sleep.’

Her husband then came into her comments to share warmly, “He loved you the most. And that made me happy.’

Wells first rose to prominence on The Bachelorette in 2016 – a gig he landed after submitting an audition tape with Carl on it.

“In my video, I’m sitting in my house on the couch and I’m like, ‘My name is Wells and I’m a DJ,'” he recalled in People that year. “Carl walks into the shot in the background and I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s my dog ​​Carl. If the girl on the TV show doesn’t like dogs, then you can just count me out. I do. don’t come to the show.”

He said he even created an Instagram account for Carl and left it in the hands of one of his sisters so he could get updates on his pet while he was sequestered for the dating show shoot.

“The reason Carl has an Instagram account isn’t because I’m a narcissistic dog owner, but if you start filming The Bachelorette, they’ll take your phone. You can’t be on the internet,” he explained.

So I started an Instagram account for Carl and gave my sister a login. I said, “Hey, I want you to Instagram Carl every few days.” I used to tease the producers and say, “Can we go look at my dog’s Instagram account and make sure everything is okay?” And they were cool with it,” shared the splashy.

He didn’t find lasting love on The Bachelorette, but eventually struck gold with Sarah, who became a TV star on Modern Family.

When they moved in together, they had to integrate their respective dogs into each other’s lives, which was challenging at first.

“There was definitely a power struggle in the beginning. Carl is clearly the bigger dog,’ Sarah said Today. But who won that power struggle? She is definitely the alpha. He’s like a huge dog, but the sweetest, gentlest giant.”

Sarah and Wells started dating in 2017 and finally got married in August after having to postpone their wedding due to COVID-19.

