Sara Sampaio stuns as she slips her figure into a tangerine silk dress at Milan Fashion Week

Model Sara Sampaio looked absolutely stunning as she stepped out to Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Wednesday.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 31, slipped her figure into a mandarin silk dress to attend Alberta Ferretti’s fashion show.

Sara led the arrivals on the red carpet and joined the event as did model Toni Garrn, 30, and actress Elisabetta Canalis, 44.

Sara’s dress had a bustier-like top, graceful sleeves and a flowing skirt.

The brunette beauty paired the look with a pair of white strappy heels and a white leather handbag.

She wore her long locks and over her shoulders in tousled curls and makeup including soft foundation and a peach nude lip.

Toni Garrn, who dated Leonardo DiCaprio in 2014, turned heads in a bright blue outfit.

The blonde bombshell wore a blue top and matching pants and jacket for the fashion show, with a black bag under her arm.

She wore her blonde locks and around her face and natural looking makeup.

Meanwhile, actress Elisabetta Canalis made sure all eyes were on her in a black semi-sheer outfit.

The stunner, who dated George Clooney for two years before splitting up in June 2011, wore a black jumpsuit with lace details.

Elisabetta added height to her body with platform shoes and carried a black bag.

She wore her dark locks and around her face and makeup, including a matte nude lip.

Fashion influencer Olivia Palermo, 36, meanwhile opted for a stylish khaki trench coat when she stepped out of the show.

The City star looked incredibly stylish when she teamed the look with a white shirt and black boots.

Oliva pulled her locks back into a sleek bun and wore dewy foundation.

Milan Fashion Week runs from September 20 to 26.