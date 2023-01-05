Russia’s long-range bombing capabilities ‘downgraded’ after relocating aircraft

<!–

Russia reportedly reduced its long-range bombing capabilities due to attacks on a major air base.

The latest intelligence update from the Ministry of Defense (MoD) confirmed that the UK air base – which is deep within Russian territory and about 600 kilometers from the Ukrainian border – was attacked twice last month.

The Ukrainian government has since revealed that Russia has moved its long-range jets to the Far East in a final blow to Vladimir Putin’s invasion attempt.

Both Tu-95MS BEAR heavy bombers and Tu-22M3 BACKFIRE medium bombers have been moved further away from Ukraine as part of a likely “general dispersal” of Russian long-range aviation in the wake of the attacks, the MoD update said.

It added that Russia can still fire air-launched cruise missiles at Ukraine because the weapons have a range of 5,000 km (3,100 mi), in addition to the flight range of the bombers.

But the Defense Ministry said spreading its aircraft across different locations throughout Russia will “add additional maintenance stress and further exhaust the limited flight hours available on these aging aircraft.”

Engels Air Base is located near Saratov, 700 kilometers southeast of Moscow and hundreds of kilometers from the frontline of fighting in Ukraine.

It is one of the two bases where the Russian nuclear forces are located.

The attacks on Engels took place on 5 and 26 December, while the Boxing Day attack was to take place on the same day The Russian army celebrated the 107th anniversary of the creation of its air defense units.

Russia has repeatedly reported shooting down drones near Engels and has admitted that at least six military personnel were killed in the two attacks.

But Russia has maintained that there was only minor damage to two aircraft.

Ukraine does not publicly claim responsibility for attacks in Russia, but calls them “karma” for the Russian invasion.