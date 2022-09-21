Russian former head of Moscow Aviation Institute dies after ‘falling down several flights of stairs’

Yet another senior official has inexplicably passed away as the death toll among Russia’s political and economic elite continues to rise.

Anatoly Gerashchenko, the former head of the Moscow Aviation Institute (MAI), reportedly slipped and fell down a flight of stairs this morning at the institute’s headquarters in the Russian capital.

“On September 21, 2022, Anatoly Nikolaevich Gerashchenko, doctor of technical sciences, professor, advisor to the rector of the Moscow Aviation Institute, died as a result of an accident,” the organization’s press service said.

“The staff of the Moscow Aviation Institute extends its condolences to Anatoly Nikolaevich’s family and friends. This is a huge loss for the MAI and the scientific and educational community.”

MAI is one of Russia’s leading scientific research universities responsible for the development of aerospace technology. Gerashchenko spent a lifetime at the institute, studying at university as an engineer before working his way up to run the operation for eight years.

His highly suspicious death comes less than two weeks after Vladimir Putin’s husband for developing Russia’s vast Arctic resources “fell overboard” while sailing off the Pacific coast.

Ivan Pechorin, 39, was director of Putin’s Far East and Arctic Development Corporation and had recently attended a major conference hosted by the Kremlin’s warmonger in Vladivostok.

The pair are the latest in a long line of senior officials from Russia’s energy, technology and financial sectors linked to the Kremlin who have died under suspicious circumstances in recent months.

Ivan Pechorin (L), Vladimir Putin’s Arctic development man, died earlier this month after “falling overboard” into the sea from a boat near Vladivostok. Igor Nosov (R), CEO of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic, also reportedly died of a ‘stroke’ earlier this year, in his early 40s.

Pechorin fell from the side of a boat into the waters near Russky Island off Cape Ignatiev, the Russian daily Komsomolskaya Pravda said.

His body was found after a search lasting more than a day.

“Ivan’s death is an irreparable loss to friends and colleagues, a great loss to the company,” the company said in a statement.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends.”

The company’s former CEO, Igor Nosov, 43, also died suddenly in February, reportedly of a stroke.

The development of the Arctic — a rich source of oil and gas for Russia — is seen as essential amid sanctions and unprecedented economic hardships facing Putin’s economy as a result of his war in Ukraine.

Pechorin was also responsible for the development of the aviation industry in Russia’s vast eastern part, a sector that was particularly strained by Western economic constraints.

But his death is just the latest in a string of unexplained incidents just before and during the war with Ukraine that saw a slew of Russian power brokers come to a sticky end.

Each death has been dismissed by authorities as an accident or suicide, but many believe that officials perceived as a threat to Putin’s power, most likely because of the sensitive information in their possession, will simply be removed from the playing field.

On September 1, oil tycoon Ravil Maganov, 67, fell from the sixth-floor window of a Moscow hospital.

A report said the chairman of Lukoil – Russia’s second largest oil company – was “beaten” before being “thrown out a window”, although this has not been independently confirmed.

Lukoil had previously opposed the war in Ukraine.

Maganov’s death came shortly before Putin arrived at the elite Central Clinical Hospital to pay his last respects to the last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who had died in hospital just days earlier.

Ravil Maganov, chairman of Russian oil giant Lukoil, died after falling from a window at the Central Clinical Hospital, Moscow (pictured with Vladimir Putin in 2019)

Yuri Voronov, 61, was found dead in August

Two more deaths were reported of Gazprom-affiliated executives in elite homes near St Petersburg, raising suspicions that the deaths may have been murders

In July, Yuri Voronov, 61, head of a transportation and logistics company for a Gazprom-affiliated company, was found dead in his swimming pool amid reports of malicious intent.

Two more deaths were reported of Gazprom-affiliated executives in elite homes near St. Petersburg, raising suspicions that the deaths may have been homicides.

Alexander Tyulakov, 61, a senior Gazprom financial and security official at the deputy general manager level, was discovered by his lover the day after the war in Ukraine began in February.

His neck was in a noose at his £500,000 home in the elite Leninsky gated residential area, but multiple reports claim his body was badly beaten, leading to speculation that he was under intense pressure from bad actors.

That came just three weeks after Leonid Shulman, 60, chief of transportation at Gazprom Invest, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in a pool of blood on his bathroom floor in the same gated community.

Billionaire Alexander Subbotin, 43 former CEO of energy giant Lukoil, died in May

Former Kremlin official and vice president of Gazprombank Vladislav Avayev, 51, appeared to have committed suicide after killing his wife and one of his daughters in April

Billionaire Alexander Subbotin, 43, also associated with Kremlin-friendly energy giant Lukoil, where he was a top executive, was found dead in May.

One theory is that Subbotin — who also owned a shipping company — was poisoned by toad venom that caused a heart attack.

And in April, wealthy Vladislav Avayev, 51, a former Kremlin official closely associated with the Russian financial institution Gazprombank, appeared to have committed suicide after killing his wife Yelena, 47, and daughter, 13.

Friends have disputed reports that he was jealous after his wife admitted she was pregnant by their driver, and there are claims that he had access to the financial secrets of the Kremlin’s elite.

Russian gas magnate Sergey Protosenya (pictured), his wife Natalya, 53, and their teenage daughter Maria were found dead in their Spanish mansion in Lloret de Mar on April 19.

Ukrainian-born multimillionaire Yevgeny Palant, 47, and his wife Olga Palant, 50, were found stabbed to death at their family home in the Moscow region last week.

Several days later, multimillionaire Sergey Protosenya, 55, was found hanged in Spain after apparently murdering his wife Natalia, 53, and their teenage daughter Maria with an axe.

He was a former deputy chairman of Novatek, a company also closely associated with the Kremlin.

As with Avayev, it is suggested that this may have been a murder to appear as a murder-suicide.

Last week, a cell phone multimillionaire and his wife were found stabbed to death in yet another case that further raised suspicions.

Yevgeny Palant, 47, and wife Olga, 50, both born in Ukraine, were found by their daughter Polina, 20, who had suffered multiple stab wounds.

An official briefing to the media claimed the woman took her own life in a jealous rage after Palant said he was leaving her — allegations that were strongly disputed by the couple’s best friend.