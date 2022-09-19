Royalists complain to Channel Nine after Today hosts stopped wearing black

<!–

Channel Nine received complaints from royalists after Today show host Allison Langdon went on air in a dark green outfit instead of black last Monday.

The network’s news presenters had followed a strict all-black dress code since Queen Elizabeth’s death, but an attempt to return to standard dress was met with backlash from some viewers.

Langdon, 43, hosted the program from Buckingham Palace alongside reporter Charles Croucher, who wore a dark blue suit and dark red tie during the broadcast.

Ni received calls from viewers criticizing the presenters for breaking with the tradition of all-black mourning dress, reports The Australian.

All the major networks have introduced strict dress codes in their news departments in the run-up to the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Channel Seven has asked its on-air talent to wear black – even journalists covering local news events unrelated to the late monarch’s death.

Nine executives have decided that their on-air talent should wear “muted colors” but not necessarily all black.

However, the all-black rule still applies to nine journalists who cover stories related to the royal family.

Langdon was scolded by her Today co-host Karl Stefanovic on Thursday after she flirted with a royal protection officer outside Buckingham Palace.

She burst into fits of giggles when Stefanovic urged her to ‘be more respectful’ after Langdon described the royal official, named Simon, as ‘handsome’.

Channel Seven has asked its on-air talent to wear black – even journalists covering local news events unrelated to the late monarch’s death. (Pictured: Sunrise co-hosts Natalie Barr and David Koch)

The Channel Nine breakfast show has reported live from London following the death of the Queen of Australia.

Following the Queen’s death, the Today presenters anchored seven and a half hours of live coverage on Friday 9 September, which began with them breaking the news at 4.30am.

They didn’t leave Today Extra presenters Sylvia Jeffreys and David Campbell until midday. Jeffreys and Campbell usually start broadcasting at 9:00 AM.