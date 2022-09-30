Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Saturday, October 1
Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Saturday October 1
Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Saturday’s meetings in Ascot, Wolverhampton, Newmarket, Redcar and Fontwell.
Sportsmail racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Saturday’s meetings
WOLVERHAMPTON
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
5.00 Jenny Ren
5.30 Cariade
6.00 Blue Universe
6.30 Rock girl
7.00 Newyorkstateofmind
7.30 Old Times
8.00 Cicely
8.30 Salonika (nap)
GIMCRACK
5.00 Termonator
5.30 Cariade
6.00 Connemara Coast
6.30 Rock girl
7.00 Chief of Staff
7.30 Old Times
8.00 Larkin
8.30 Agent of Fortune
ASCOT
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.51 King’s Lynn
2.25 Hamish
3.00 Rohan
3.36 Symbolizing (nb)
4.10 Soft whisper
4.45 When the deal is done
GIMCRACK
1.51 Manacca
2.25 Third Reich
3.00 Commanche Falls
3.36 Rhoscolyn
4.10 Nizaka
4.45 Tarhib
Nieuwmarkt – 3.36 Fresh (nb).
NEW MARKET
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.31 Crystal Estrella
2.06 Land of Summer
2.42 Saffron Beach
3.17 Imperial Emperor
3.52 Military Order
4.27 Soft yellow
5.03 Tarrabbi
GIMCRACK
1.31 Al Husnu
2.06 Amichi (nb)
2.42 Saffron Beach (nap)
3.17 A Dublin boy
3.52 Military Order
4.27 Soft yellow
5.03 Tarrabbi
Newmarket – 2.42 Saffron Beach (nap).
RED CAR
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.36 Ararat
2.12 Can’t stop now
2.47 Jump over the gun
3.21 Cold case
3.57 Diamondonthehill
4.32 Skye Breeze
5.07 Billy No Mates
5.37 Quick response
GIMCRACK
1.36 Ararat
2.12 Tele red
2.47 Dubai Poet
3.21 Cold case
3.57 Cassy O
4.32 Irish approach
5.07 Sea Speedwell
5.37 Lullaby Bay
Northerner – 2.47 I’m a gambler (nap); 3.21 Barefoot Angel (nb).
FONT STYLE
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.25 Paris Dixie
2.00 Icare Grandchamp
2.35 Huelgoat
3.10 Zacony Rebel
3.45 Champagne Court
4.20 Special Friend
4.55 Fortuna Ligna
GIMCRACK
1.25 Blame the game
2.00 Icare Grandchamp
2.35 Wetanwindy
3.10 Close the box
3.45 Antunes
4.20 Special Friend
4.55 Right Twelve