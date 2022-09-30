WhatsNew2Day
Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Saturday, October 1

Sports
By Merry
By Sam Turner for The Daily Mail

Published: | Updated:

Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Saturday’s meetings in Ascot, Wolverhampton, Newmarket, Redcar and Fontwell.

Sportsmail racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Saturday’s meetings

WOLVERHAMPTON

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.00 Jenny Ren

5.30 Cariade

6.00 Blue Universe

6.30 Rock girl

7.00 Newyorkstateofmind

7.30 Old Times

8.00 Cicely

8.30 Salonika (nap)

GIMCRACK

5.00 Termonator

5.30 Cariade

6.00 Connemara Coast

6.30 Rock girl

7.00 Chief of Staff

7.30 Old Times

8.00 Larkin

8.30 Agent of Fortune

ASCOT

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.51 King’s Lynn

2.25 Hamish

3.00 Rohan

3.36 Symbolizing (nb)

4.10 Soft whisper

4.45 When the deal is done

GIMCRACK

1.51 Manacca

2.25 Third Reich

3.00 Commanche Falls

3.36 Rhoscolyn

4.10 Nizaka

4.45 Tarhib

Nieuwmarkt – 3.36 Fresh (nb).

NEW MARKET

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.31 Crystal Estrella

2.06 Land of Summer

2.42 Saffron Beach

3.17 Imperial Emperor

3.52 Military Order

4.27 Soft yellow

5.03 Tarrabbi

GIMCRACK

1.31 Al Husnu

2.06 Amichi (nb)

2.42 Saffron Beach (nap)

3.17 A Dublin boy

3.52 Military Order

4.27 Soft yellow

5.03 Tarrabbi

Newmarket – 2.42 Saffron Beach (nap).

RED CAR

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.36 Ararat

2.12 Can’t stop now

2.47 Jump over the gun

3.21 Cold case

3.57 Diamondonthehill

4.32 Skye Breeze

5.07 Billy No Mates

5.37 Quick response

GIMCRACK

1.36 Ararat

2.12 Tele red

2.47 Dubai Poet

3.21 Cold case

3.57 Cassy O

4.32 Irish approach

5.07 Sea Speedwell

5.37 Lullaby Bay

Northerner – 2.47 I’m a gambler (nap); 3.21 Barefoot Angel (nb).

FONT STYLE

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.25 Paris Dixie

2.00 Icare Grandchamp

2.35 Huelgoat

3.10 Zacony Rebel

3.45 Champagne Court

4.20 Special Friend

4.55 Fortuna Ligna

GIMCRACK

1.25 Blame the game

2.00 Icare Grandchamp

2.35 Wetanwindy

3.10 Close the box

3.45 Antunes

4.20 Special Friend

4.55 Right Twelve

