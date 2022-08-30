Rhian Sugden puts on a busty display in striking pink and green bikini and aviator shades

<!–

Rhian Sugden put on a busty show as she hisses in a striking pink and green bikini in a new Insta photo shared Monday.

The former glamor model, 35, stunned in a breathtaking Instagram photo, taken from her holiday in Sardinia with Corrie actor husband Oliver Mellor, 41.

Rhian completed the standout outfit with pink-lens aviator sunglasses for a summery look.

Busty: Rhian Sugden, 35, rolled back the years in a breathtaking Instagram snap

The display wagged with a wagging comment, “I wish I was there with you. You are so Beautiful’.

The compliment was accompanied by a slew of red heart emojis.

Matching the sentiment, another fan said, “Wow. You look absolutely amazing! Bring the heat, Suggers!’

The former model has been open about the struggles of having big breasts in the past.

She recently spoke to The Sun about how “top-heavy women” can manage bikinis and still stay stylish.

She told reporters: ‘RRecently I’ve found that some high street brands have started grooming heavier women like me, giving us well-endowed sisters a chance to ditch the frump.

Romantic getaway: The photo was taken from her holiday in Sardinia with Corrie’s husband, actor Oliver Mellor, 41

“When I’m getting ready for a beach vacation, I always try to pack some of my halter neck main bikinis.

“They lift, contract a bit of a cleavage, and they also allow some wiggle room if you swell in the heat.”

Rhian is currently enjoying a romantic getaway with Oliver on the sun-kissed island of Sardinia.

She took to her Instagram on Friday as she and her beau, who she married in 2018, cuddled up for a sweet snap, gushing that he was “her person.”

The model looked stunning as she slipped into a pink bathing suit as her blonde locks fell over her shoulders.

Lovebirds: Rhian Sugden, 35, slipped into a pink swimsuit as husband Oliver Mellor went shirtless as they soaked up the sun during their romantic getaway in Sardinia on Friday

Rhian’s newly sun-kissed skin bulged against the bright color of her suit as she showcased her natural beauty by going makeup-free.

Meanwhile, former Corrie star Oliver, 41, showed off his bulging biceps in nothing but a pair of swim shorts.

The handsome actor wore his dark hair smooth to the side as she rested her hand on his wife’s knee.