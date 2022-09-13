Record-breaking female powerlifter can deadlift 639 lbs after kicking her food addiction

A woman who once weighed 415 pounds replaced her food addiction with weightlifting and can today deadlift 639 pounds — the weight of a baby wing — after her 165-pound weight loss.

“Powerlifting saved me from a food addiction,” Tamara Walcott wrote on her Instagram, posting before and after photos of her stunning transformation.

“It saved me from myself, saved me from a food addiction; it was my therapy, it saved me from depression and it changed my life,” she said.

In July, Walcott made headlines when she broke the World Raw Powerlifting Federation (WRFP) record for heaviest cumulative lift for bench/squat and press, CNN reported.

She registered a remarkable total of 1,620.4 pounds in the squat, bench press and deadlift during the American Pro competition in Virginia.

Tamara Walcott became a single mother of two after going through a divorce and often found solace in food for her health journey, binge eating all night long

Walcott trained at Mount Vernon Barbell in NYC earlier this week. She wrote on her Instagram: ‘Don’t worry, I’m still working in 2023 #deadlift #powerlifting’

When she first started working out at the gym, she remembers the looks and some of the criticism she received from her male peers — whether she asked for it or not.

“I heard people say I wasn’t doing well. I remember hearing someone say, ‘Why is she here and not on the treadmill? I stuck to it and just kept going,” the news channel reported.

Known for her signature lashes, earrings, long nails and dazzling smile, Walcott calls herself the “plus size fit queen 4.0.”

She makes no apologies for showing her femininity in a sport that is mostly dominated by men.

“Sometimes I wear lipstick — because it’s okay to be beautiful, it’s okay to be sexy, it’s okay to be a woman and lift heavy,” she said.

She has a message for other women on their journey of self-discovery: “I’d tell them to do whatever you want to do — walk into the gym, own it. It has given me so much more confidence.’

One admirer wrote on her social media: “You give me chills woman. I love you.’

When Walcott became a single mother of two after going through a divorce, she turned to food for comfort, often bingeing all hours of the night.

At the time, food was her savior until she discovered powerlifting and her pursuit of health.

In 2017, her weight loss journey began. She started training with dumbbells to lose the weight and lost 100 pounds. A year later, she began to compete.

“I used to just feel full… NOW I’M FULL OF LIFE, PASSION AND I REALLY KNOW I CAN DO ANYTHING THROUGH CHRIST WHO STRENGTHENS MEEEEEE!!!,” she wrote on her Instagram.

In March, she founded Women in Powerlifting, an organization designed to increase women’s participation in the sport and destigmatize some of the negative stereotypes.

Walcott is training for an upcoming powerlifting competition. In the photo she is spotted by two male coaches in one of the gyms where she trains

Walcott regularly posts on social media under the name: plus size_fitqueen 4.0. In this post, she shares a before and after photo of her stunning transformation: “Powerlifting saved me from #foodaddiction #Faceoff 415lbs vs 280lbs,” she wrote.

Walcott said her late grandmother, a former chef on the Caribbean island of St. Croix, who passed away in 2019, was someone who was very generous and had a “large-than-life personality.”

She said the two had a special bond and when she needs strength, she thinks of her grandmother. She believes it was her grandmother’s ghost that helped her break the 496 pounds she lifted for a year and take her to the next level.

‘I couldn’t break it. And a few months after she died, I broke it by channeling her energy,” she said.

Walcott’s relationship with food is ongoing.

‘I’ll be very honest – has my food addiction gone away? No,’ she said partially. But between training, caring for her children, and working full-time in real estate, Walcott continues to watch what she eats, drink plenty of water, and try to get enough beauty sleep.