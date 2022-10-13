Rachael Leigh Cook is ‘totally open’ to getting married again two years after her divorce

Rachael Leigh Cook revealed that her divorce didn’t keep her from getting married for good.

The Josie and the Pussycats star, 43, shared that she’s “totally open” to walking down the aisle again – following her 2019 divorce from Daniel Gillies – but will be “more careful” about it because of her kids.

“I’m the most incorrigible romantic you’ve ever met in your entire life, to the point where it’s probably unreasonable. So yeah, I’m totally open to that happening again,” she shared in a new interview with People.

Cook added that she will be “a little more careful in making that decision because I now have kids and the like in my life,” but noted that she “wouldn’t say no.”

The mother of two – who is currently in a relationship with producer Kevin Mann – also shared that she doesn’t think she’ll have any more children in the future, saying “I don’t see it for me,” although she’s not totally against it. .

The star told her to look out for her ‘spontaneous side’ and ‘make that decision with eyes wide open’, adding: ‘And my boyfriend needs to realize how totally insane kids can be, I think, a bit personally. more before we can think about taking that step.’

As for her relationship, she revealed that the couple is in an information gathering phase, adding, “It’s not romantic, but sometimes good decisions aren’t either.”

Gillies, 46, filed for divorce from Cook in 2019 after 16 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2021. Rachael and Daniel share daughter Charlotte, nine, and son Theodore, seven.

The thespians tied the knot in 2004 after dating since 2001.

In their divorce announcement on Instagram in June 2019, the former couple said they had “decided to break up together as a couple…with deep gratitude for every year we spent together and the thousands of beautiful memories we shared.”

“This decision is not a decision that we have taken lightly or lightly. We love and respect each other as parents, people and artists and look forward to continuing the best parts of our relationship for many years to come.”

The She’s All That star went public with her new romance last year, sharing beloved snaps of her and Mann, 46.

“This Mann ❤️,” she captioned the photos.

Aside from her blossoming love life, the beauty has been busy with work and stars as Sue in the new thriller film Spirit Halloween: The Movie.

In the film, she plays the mother of teenage Jake who locks herself with his friends in a Spirit Halloween store and is forced to fight the evil forces.

Spirit Halloween: The Movie is now available to stream on VOD.