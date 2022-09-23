Qatar Airways named world’s best airline at the ‘Oscars of Aviation’ for the seventh year running

A Skytrax representative says winning Qatar Airways for the seventh time is a ‘unique achievement’

Qatar Airways has been named the world’s best airline for a record seventh consecutive year at the ‘Oscars of Aviation’.

The airline ruled over 350 airlines at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022, with Singapore Airlines in second place and Emirates in third place.

The leading British airline is British Airways, which for the second year in a row occupies 11th place worldwide. The number one carrier in North America, meanwhile, is Delta Air Lines, which has climbed from 30th to 24th globally, while Qantas tops Australia/Pacific, moving up from eighth to fifth in the global rankings.

For a record seventh year in a row, Qatar Airways has been named the world’s best airline at the ‘Oscars of Aviation’ – Skytrax World Airline Awards. Above is the airline’s business class ‘Qsuites’

A Qatar Airways Boeing 777. The airline takes the gong for World’s Best Business Class, Best Business Class Airline Seat and Best Business Class Lounge Dining

Edward Plaisted of Skytrax says winning Qatar Airways for the seventh time in a row is a ‘unique and remarkable achievement’.

He continues: ‘Qatar Airways was the largest airline to fly consistently throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, with its network never falling below 30 destinations, and this determination has clearly been recognized by customers with this Airline of the Year 2022 award.’

That was not the only recognition the airline received at the prestigious awards, which took place at The Langham Hotel in London. Gongs for World’s Best Business Class, Best Business Class Airline Seat and Best Business Class Lounge Dining can also be added to the trophy case.

SKYTRAX GLOBAL AWARD WINNERS FOR 2022 THE WORLD’S TOP 20 AIRLINES IN 2022 1. Qatar Airways 2. Singapore Airlines 3. Emirates 4. ANA All Nippon Airways 5. Qantas Airways 6. Japan Airlines 7. Turkish Airlines 8. Air France 9. Korean Air 10. Swiss Int’l Air Lines 11. British Airways 12. Etihad Airways 13. China South 14. Hainan Airlines 15. Lufthansa 16. Cathay Pacific 17. KLM 18. EVA Air 19. Virgin Atlantic 20. Vistara 21. Finnair 22. Gulf Air 23. Bangkok Airways 24. Delta Air Lines 25. Iberia 26. Ethiopian Airlines 27. AirAsia 28. Aegean Airlines 29. Scoot 30. Air New Zealand 31. Garuda Indonesia 32. Austrian 33. Asiana Airlines 34. Saudi Arabian Airlines 35. Southwest Airlines 36. Fiji Airways 37. Oman Air 38. Air Astana 39. WestJet 40. Ryanair WORLD’S BEST LONG-HAUL LOW-COST AIRLINES 1. Scooter 2. Jetstar Airways 3. Air Canada rouge 4TH LEVEL 5. AirAsiaX THE BEST LEISURE AIRLINES IN THE WORLD 1. SunExpress 2. Air Transat 3. TUI Airways 4. TUIfly 5. Vietravel Airlines THE BEST CABIN STAFF IN THE WORLD IN 2022 1. Singapore Airlines 2. ANA All Nippon Airways 3. Garuda Indonesia 4. Thai Airways 5. Japan Airlines 6. Qatar Airways 7. Hainan Airlines 8. Asiana Airlines 9. EVA Air 10. Cathay Pacific WORLD’S BEST AIRLINE CABIN UNIT IN 2022 1. ANA All Nippon Airways 2. Singapore Airlines 3. Japan Airlines 4. Qatar Airways 5. Hainan Airlines 6. Asiana Airlines 7. Korean Air 8. China Airlines 9. Fiji Airways 10. Cathay Pacific THE BEST BUSINESS CLASS LOUNGE IN THE WORLD 1. Virgin Atlantic 2. Qatar Airways 3. Turkish Airlines 4. Singapore Airlines 5. Air France 6. KLM 7. United Airlines 8. Air Canada 9. Emirates 10. Gulf Air WORLD’S BEST INDEPENDENT AIRPORT LOUNGE 1. Plaza Premium 2. Prime class 3. The Pearl – Bahrain Airport 4. iGA Lounge – Istanbul Airport 5. Aspire by Swissport THE BEST LOW COST AIRLINES IN EUROPE 1. Ryanair 2. Vueling Airlines 3. EasyJet 4. Jet2.com 5. Eurowings 6. airBaltic 7. Norwegian 8. Wizz Air 9TH LEVEL 10. Pegasus Airlines Source: Skytrax

Singapore Airlines ranks second worldwide and takes the gold medal for World’s Best Cabin Crew and World’s Best First Class. The picture shows one of the business class seats in an Airbus A380

The picture shows a Singapore Airlines Airbus A380-800

CEO of Qatar Airways Group, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, says: ‘Being named the world’s best airline was always a goal when Qatar Airways was established, but to win it for the seventh time and receive three additional awards is a testament to all the hard work of our incredible employees.

“Their continued commitment and drive is to ensure that our passengers have the best possible experience when flying with Qatar Airways.

‘Winning these awards in the same year as our 25th anniversary is even more rewarding and I would like to say a sincere thank you to all our passengers who voted for us. Your support drives us to greater results every day. We value your loyalty and aim to create lifelong memories when you fly with Qatar Airways.’

In 2022, Emirates is ranked as the third best airline in the world. Pictured above is one of its dreamy private suites

The leading British airline is British Airways, which for the second year in a row occupies 11th place worldwide. One of the airline’s A380 aircraft is pictured above flying over the White Cliffs of Dover

British Airways scooped Best Airline Crew Service in Europe and Best Cabin Crew in Europe at the awards. The first class cabin in a BA A380 is pictured above

The largest airline in North America is Delta Air Lines. The picture shows the airline’s ‘Delta One’ business class cabin

Delta Air Lines has risen from 30th to 24th place worldwide

For the first time ever, Ryanair (40th worldwide) has been named the best low-cost airline in Europe, with Vueling Airlines in second and easyJet in third.

Other notable successes at this year’s airline awards include ANA All Nippon Airways (fourth worldwide) claiming the top prize in the World’s Cleanest Airlines of 2022 category, Emirates taking the gong for world’s best economy class, Virgin Atlantic (19th worldwide) winning the award for best airline Premium Economy Class and Singapore Airlines receiving the gold medal for world’s best cabin crew and world’s best first class.

For the first time ever, Ryanair (40th worldwide) has been named the best low-cost airline in Europe

Ryanair trumps second-placed Vueling Airlines and third-placed easyJet in the Best Low-Cost Airline in Europe category

Turkish Airlines (seventh worldwide) earns the title of Best Airline in Europe and BA has also won Best Airline Staff Service in Europe and Best Cabin Crew in Europe.

The winners of the Skytrax World Airline Awards are decided by a huge passenger satisfaction survey. This year, over 100 customer nationalities participated, with the 2022 awards based on 14.32 million eligible survey submissions. The online survey ran from September 2021 to August 2022.

For more information visit www.worldairlineawards.com.