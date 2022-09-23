WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Qatar Airways named world’s best airline at the ‘Oscars of Aviation’ for the seventh year running

Australia
By Jacky

Qatar Airways voted the world’s best airline at the ‘Oscars of Aviation’ for the seventh consecutive year, with BA 11th, Delta top in the US and Ryanair declared No.1 by the European budget airline.

  • The prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022 took place at The Langham Hotel in London
  • A Skytrax representative says winning Qatar Airways for the seventh time is a ‘unique achievement’
  • Singapore Airlines takes the gong for the world’s best cabin crew and the world’s best first class

By Ailbhe Macmahon For Mailonline

Published: 13:12, 23 September 2022 | Up to date: 13:12, 23 September 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Qatar Airways has been named the world’s best airline for a record seventh consecutive year at the ‘Oscars of Aviation’.

The airline ruled over 350 airlines at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022, with Singapore Airlines in second place and Emirates in third place.

The leading British airline is British Airways, which for the second year in a row occupies 11th place worldwide. The number one carrier in North America, meanwhile, is Delta Air Lines, which has climbed from 30th to 24th globally, while Qantas tops Australia/Pacific, moving up from eighth to fifth in the global rankings.

For a record seventh year in a row, Qatar Airways has been named the world's best airline at the 'Oscars of Aviation' - Skytrax World Airline Awards. Above is the airline's business class 'Qsuites'

For a record seventh year in a row, Qatar Airways has been named the world’s best airline at the ‘Oscars of Aviation’ – Skytrax World Airline Awards. Above is the airline’s business class ‘Qsuites’

A Qatar Airways Boeing 777. The airline takes the gong for World's Best Business Class, Best Business Class Airline Seat and Best Business Class Lounge Dining

A Qatar Airways Boeing 777. The airline takes the gong for World's Best Business Class, Best Business Class Airline Seat and Best Business Class Lounge Dining

A Qatar Airways Boeing 777. The airline takes the gong for World’s Best Business Class, Best Business Class Airline Seat and Best Business Class Lounge Dining

Edward Plaisted of Skytrax says winning Qatar Airways for the seventh time in a row is a ‘unique and remarkable achievement’.

He continues: ‘Qatar Airways was the largest airline to fly consistently throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, with its network never falling below 30 destinations, and this determination has clearly been recognized by customers with this Airline of the Year 2022 award.’

That was not the only recognition the airline received at the prestigious awards, which took place at The Langham Hotel in London. Gongs for World’s Best Business Class, Best Business Class Airline Seat and Best Business Class Lounge Dining can also be added to the trophy case.

SKYTRAX GLOBAL AWARD WINNERS FOR 2022

THE WORLD’S TOP 20 AIRLINES IN 2022

1. Qatar Airways

2. Singapore Airlines

3. Emirates

4. ANA All Nippon Airways

5. Qantas Airways

6. Japan Airlines

7. Turkish Airlines

8. Air France

9. Korean Air

10. Swiss Int’l Air Lines

11. British Airways

12. Etihad Airways

13. China South

14. Hainan Airlines

15. Lufthansa

16. Cathay Pacific

17. KLM

18. EVA Air

19. Virgin Atlantic

20. Vistara

21. Finnair

22. Gulf Air

23. Bangkok Airways

24. Delta Air Lines

25. Iberia

26. Ethiopian Airlines

27. AirAsia

28. Aegean Airlines

29. Scoot

30. Air New Zealand

31. Garuda Indonesia

32. Austrian

33. Asiana Airlines

34. Saudi Arabian Airlines

35. Southwest Airlines

36. Fiji Airways

37. Oman Air

38. Air Astana

39. WestJet

40. Ryanair

WORLD’S BEST LONG-HAUL LOW-COST AIRLINES

1. Scooter

2. Jetstar Airways

3. Air Canada rouge

4TH LEVEL

5. AirAsiaX

THE BEST LEISURE AIRLINES IN THE WORLD

1. SunExpress

2. Air Transat

3. TUI Airways

4. TUIfly

5. Vietravel Airlines

THE BEST CABIN STAFF IN THE WORLD IN 2022

1. Singapore Airlines

2. ANA All Nippon Airways

3. Garuda Indonesia

4. Thai Airways

5. Japan Airlines

6. Qatar Airways

7. Hainan Airlines

8. Asiana Airlines

9. EVA Air

10. Cathay Pacific

WORLD’S BEST AIRLINE CABIN UNIT IN 2022

1. ANA All Nippon Airways

2. Singapore Airlines

3. Japan Airlines

4. Qatar Airways

5. Hainan Airlines

6. Asiana Airlines

7. Korean Air

8. China Airlines

9. Fiji Airways

10. Cathay Pacific

THE BEST BUSINESS CLASS LOUNGE IN THE WORLD

1. Virgin Atlantic

2. Qatar Airways

3. Turkish Airlines

4. Singapore Airlines

5. Air France

6. KLM

7. United Airlines

8. Air Canada

9. Emirates

10. Gulf Air

WORLD’S BEST INDEPENDENT AIRPORT LOUNGE

1. Plaza Premium

2. Prime class

3. The Pearl – Bahrain Airport

4. iGA Lounge – Istanbul Airport

5. Aspire by Swissport

THE BEST LOW COST AIRLINES IN EUROPE

1. Ryanair

2. Vueling Airlines

3. EasyJet

4. Jet2.com

5. Eurowings

6. airBaltic

7. Norwegian

8. Wizz Air

9TH LEVEL

10. Pegasus Airlines

Source: Skytrax

Singapore Airlines ranks second worldwide and takes the gold medal for World's Best Cabin Crew and World's Best First Class. The picture shows one of the business class seats in an Airbus A380

Singapore Airlines ranks second worldwide and takes the gold medal for World's Best Cabin Crew and World's Best First Class. The picture shows one of the business class seats in an Airbus A380

Singapore Airlines ranks second worldwide and takes the gold medal for World’s Best Cabin Crew and World’s Best First Class. The picture shows one of the business class seats in an Airbus A380

The picture shows a Singapore Airlines Airbus A380-800

The picture shows a Singapore Airlines Airbus A380-800

The picture shows a Singapore Airlines Airbus A380-800

CEO of Qatar Airways Group, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, says: ‘Being named the world’s best airline was always a goal when Qatar Airways was established, but to win it for the seventh time and receive three additional awards is a testament to all the hard work of our incredible employees.

“Their continued commitment and drive is to ensure that our passengers have the best possible experience when flying with Qatar Airways.

‘Winning these awards in the same year as our 25th anniversary is even more rewarding and I would like to say a sincere thank you to all our passengers who voted for us. Your support drives us to greater results every day. We value your loyalty and aim to create lifelong memories when you fly with Qatar Airways.’

In 2022, Emirates is ranked as the third best airline in the world. Pictured above is one of its dreamy private suites

In 2022, Emirates is ranked as the third best airline in the world. Pictured above is one of its dreamy private suites

In 2022, Emirates is ranked as the third best airline in the world. Pictured above is one of its dreamy private suites

The leading British airline is British Airways, which for the second year in a row occupies 11th place worldwide. One of the airline's A380 aircraft is pictured above flying over the White Cliffs of Dover

The leading British airline is British Airways, which for the second year in a row occupies 11th place worldwide. One of the airline's A380 aircraft is pictured above flying over the White Cliffs of Dover

The leading British airline is British Airways, which for the second year in a row occupies 11th place worldwide. One of the airline’s A380 aircraft is pictured above flying over the White Cliffs of Dover

British Airways scooped Best Airline Crew Service in Europe and Best Cabin Crew in Europe at the awards. The first class cabin in a BA A380 is pictured above

British Airways scooped Best Airline Crew Service in Europe and Best Cabin Crew in Europe at the awards. The first class cabin in a BA A380 is pictured above

British Airways scooped Best Airline Crew Service in Europe and Best Cabin Crew in Europe at the awards. The first class cabin in a BA A380 is pictured above

The largest airline in North America is Delta Air Lines. The picture shows the airline's 'Delta One' business class cabin

The largest airline in North America is Delta Air Lines. The picture shows the airline's 'Delta One' business class cabin

The largest airline in North America is Delta Air Lines. The picture shows the airline’s ‘Delta One’ business class cabin

Delta Air Lines has risen from 30th to 24th place worldwide

Delta Air Lines has risen from 30th to 24th place worldwide

Delta Air Lines has risen from 30th to 24th place worldwide

For the first time ever, Ryanair (40th worldwide) has been named the best low-cost airline in Europe, with Vueling Airlines in second and easyJet in third.

Other notable successes at this year’s airline awards include ANA All Nippon Airways (fourth worldwide) claiming the top prize in the World’s Cleanest Airlines of 2022 category, Emirates taking the gong for world’s best economy class, Virgin Atlantic (19th worldwide) winning the award for best airline Premium Economy Class and Singapore Airlines receiving the gold medal for world’s best cabin crew and world’s best first class.

For the first time ever, Ryanair (40th worldwide) has been named the best low-cost airline in Europe

For the first time ever, Ryanair (40th worldwide) has been named the best low-cost airline in Europe

For the first time ever, Ryanair (40th worldwide) has been named the best low-cost airline in Europe

Ryanair trumps second-placed Vueling Airlines and third-placed easyJet in the Best Low-Cost Airline in Europe category

Ryanair trumps second-placed Vueling Airlines and third-placed easyJet in the Best Low-Cost Airline in Europe category

Ryanair trumps second-placed Vueling Airlines and third-placed easyJet in the Best Low-Cost Airline in Europe category

Turkish Airlines (seventh worldwide) earns the title of Best Airline in Europe and BA has also won Best Airline Staff Service in Europe and Best Cabin Crew in Europe.

The winners of the Skytrax World Airline Awards are decided by a huge passenger satisfaction survey. This year, over 100 customer nationalities participated, with the 2022 awards based on 14.32 million eligible survey submissions. The online survey ran from September 2021 to August 2022.

For more information visit www.worldairlineawards.com.

Qantas is top in Australia/Pacific and moves up from eighth to fifth place in the global ranking. Above is the carrier's Premium Economy cabin

Qantas is top in Australia/Pacific and moves up from eighth to fifth place in the global ranking. Above is the carrier's Premium Economy cabin

Qantas is top in Australia/Pacific and moves up from eighth to fifth place in the global ranking. Above is the carrier’s Premium Economy cabin

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Apple has released a fix for iPhone 14…

Jacky

Housing crisis Australia: Mum’s…

Jacky

British mother reveals horror after…

Jacky
1 of 5,080

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More