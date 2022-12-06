Privacy row over Government’s energy support scheme data sweep

[noscript_1]

A privacy dispute has erupted over the utility bill support package after it emerged that household meter data is being shared with the government.

Ministers quietly announced in October that it would begin collecting and processing personal information from people’s smart and traditional meters.

Experts say it sets a ‘dangerous precedent’ and will affect smart meter customers more because their devices contain more sensitive data.

Data sweep: Ministers quietly announced in October that the government would begin collecting and processing personal information from people’s smart and traditional meters

When smart meters first arrived, some feared they would contain too much information about households because they track energy use in real time.

Experts warn that this could leave homes vulnerable to burglars if they manage to hack into and read the gadget when no one was inside.

But customers were assured that the data could only be viewed by their supplier.

With the introduction of the Energy Bill Support and Energy Price Guarantee Scheme, information is now shared with the government.

The first scheme gives customers £66 a month in winter to help with bills, while the guarantee, brought in by former Prime Minister Liz Truss, limits average utility bills to £2,500.

Ministers want to use meter data to track down fraudsters, such as those who claim energy bills on an unused second home.

Shadow Energy Minister Alan Whitehead says: ‘This proposal is an outrageous form of private data plunder and goes against any guarantee given regarding the privacy of data generated through the use of smart meters.

“It must be stopped immediately. There are many other ways to check possible fraud in obtaining a refund from the Energy Price Guarantee.’

Nick Hunn, founder of consultancy WiFore, adds: “Customers were promised that their smart meter data would only be shared with their supplier. If the government goes back on this without consultation, it will set a dangerous precedent.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: ‘The government only retains data for as long as necessary to support the success of our energy bill support programs, including minimizing any risk of fraud.

All the data needed. . . will be processed in full compliance with the UK GDPR and the Data Access and Privacy Framework, which protects the privacy of smart meter customers.

‘Personal data such as names, addresses and bank details are never stored on a smart meter.’

h.kelly@dailymail.co.uk