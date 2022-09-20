Prison nurse Georgina Melody refused first aid to ‘Baby A’ – fronts coroner’s court in Melbourne

A prison nurse who refused to administer first aid to an unresponsive newborn in a women’s prison claims she did her job by the book.

Prison nurse Georgina Melody, a New Zealand citizen who had been in Australia for a little over a year when ‘Baby A’ died, had taken up the night shift position at Victoria’s Dame Phyliss Frost Center only six months before the tragedy.

On Tuesday, Mrs. Melody received a certificate of indemnity from Victorian coroner John Olle after she objected to a voluntary inquiry into Baby A’s tragic death on the grounds that she could face disciplinary or civil action.

She continues to work as a Registered Nurse for Correct Care Australasia, which provides health services to more than 6,500 men, women and youth in Victoria in all 13 public prisons.

Prison nurse Georgina Melody left a newborn baby to CPR to firefighters because she thought it was already dead

Prison nurse Georgina Melody covers her face in shame after leaving Victorian Coroners Court on Tuesday

The inquest comes nearly three years after an investigation by Daily Mail Australia revealed the needless tragedy – which was denied by Corrections Victoria at the time.

‘Baby A’ – as she should be legally called – was just 12 days old when she died in the prison’s special ‘Mothers and Children Units’ in August 2018.

The inquest learned that Ms Melody was not asked to give a statement about what happened until August last year.

Armed with her parole card, which does not absolve her from perjury on the witness stand, Ms. Melody told the inquest that she was not responsible for caring for inmates’ babies unless there was an emergency.

She hadn’t even had any formal training to care for them.

On the night Baby A stopped responding, Ms. Melody refused to perform CPR on the infant’s tiny body.

The nurse was only half an hour away from being knocked off when baby A was found unconscious by her distraught mother.

The inquest learned that a prison guard was forced to physically pick up Ms. Melody after she could not be reached via a radio in the prison’s medical ward.

Prison guards had yelled a “code black” after receiving frantic calls from another inmate that Baby A was not responding.

Despite the inquest being told about the hectic situation within the mother’s ward, Ms. Melody claimed she did not know she was on her way to help a newborn baby until she gave baby A’s mother the limp. saw her child’s body rock.

“It was not immediately drawn to my attention who the victim was,” she told the inquest.

Ms. Melody, who showed no emotion on the witness stand, claimed that the situation in the unit did not even resemble an emergency.

“When I came in, I didn’t feel a sense of urgency. I haven’t heard any hysteria or panic,” she said.

Ms Melody went on to claim that no one else within the unit cried upon her arrival, nor did anyone tell her that a baby was not breathing or needed help.

A bird’s-eye view of Melbourne’s infamous Dame Phyllis Frost Center. It houses some of Australia’s worst female prisoners

Last week, an inmate dubbed “Alice” told the inquest that Ms. Melody refused to help the newborn after an inmate was forced to perform CPR.

“The nurse just said ‘Oh I’m sorry’. That was it… she didn’t touch the baby,’ Alice said.

Alice was the first inmate to hear Baby A’s mother screaming for help at 5:30 AM.

“Baby isn’t breathing,” cried the desperate mother.

While other mothers trapped in the unit panicked, Alice desperately tried to get prison guards to open the door and help.

“They just kept hanging on to me,” Alice said. “They said they called a code and told us to wait … we didn’t know what to do.”

Alice said that when prison staff became frustrated with her repeated calls, they locked the intercom to the room.

The court heard prison guards watch as another inmate, known as “Donna,” performed CPR on the baby.

“They said they needed permission to open up,” Alice said.

When prison staff finally entered the ward, Alice claimed they treated the hysterical mother with cold disdain.

“There was no consolation,” she said. “Someone asked her where the baby had been sleeping.”

Dame Phyllis Frost Center holds 604 inmates and includes a special ward for mothers and their children, from infants to preschoolers

Women live together in large groups in women’s prison

Babies have to wait for treatment at the Dame Phyllis Frost Center in Melbourne.

Melody denied allegations that she didn’t even touch baby A or that she immediately apologized to her mother.

The nurse claimed she examined the baby and quickly determined she was dead.

The coroner learned that while Ms. Melody refused to resuscitate the baby, firefighters who later visited the unit were frantically working to resuscitate her.

The nurse told attorney Julie Munster, who represents Baby A’s mother, that she was not at all upset by the incident.

‘Not necessary. No,’ she said. ‘No. It was surprising.’

Ms. Melody claimed that Baby A’s mother was “reluctant” to work with her upon arrival at the ward.

“She was hesitant when I first spoke to her. She was quiet,’ she said.

Ms Munster told Ms Melody that her client had told her that baby A was not breathing.

“She begged you to help her baby,” Mrs. Munster said.

“No,” Mrs. Melody replied.

Ms Munster accused the nurse of being “ruthless and unkind” for failing to tell baby A’s mother about the results of the assessment she had made, refusing to give her baby CPR.

‘No. I don’t accept that,” she said. “I’m a nice person.”

The investigation continues.