‘Pink ball’s a bit strange’: Marnus Labuschagne’s different century

“I think my discipline was really good. I kept my process really well… In terms of being fluid and feeling like I hit the ball, it didn’t really feel that way.

While the comfortable crowd of 24,449 appreciated Marnus’ important contribution, they were entranced when Travis Head, the hometown hero, brought up his century. It was the largest first-day crowd at an Adelaide Test against the West Indies since 30,121 attended in 1982.

Marnus Labuschagne from Australia walks onto the field at the end of the game. Credit:Getty

Labuschagne has been playing against or with Head since they first clashed at a national under-12 carnival and he likes the way the aggressive southpaw plays.

“He’s always been able to change the game,” Labuschagne said of Head. “I’ve played a lot of games against Travis where South Australia were in the lead, and Travis comes out and it just changes the game and all of a sudden you’re scrambling.