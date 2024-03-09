Kristin Cavallari, 37, wears an ‘M’ necklace in sweet tribute to her new boyfriend Mark Estes, 24, while rocking a black lace top during sexy selfies.

<!–

Kristin Cavallari is turning up the heat on her sizzling romance with Mark Estes.

The former Laguna Beach star, 37, fell in love with her. instagram on Friday to share some sultry snaps showing off her sweet tribute to the TikTok star: a gold necklace with the letter ‘M’.

Wearing a black lace top, the blonde beauty looked incredible as she showed off the jewelery alongside a similar gold chain around her neck.

Kristin flashed her megawatt smile in an instant and captioned the carousel simply: ‘M.’

The flirty social media post comes after Kristin responded to haters about her new romance in a hilarious TikTok.

The Hills alum posted a video on Saturday and the caption read, “When everyone is up in arms because I’m dating a 24 year old girl.” Ydddd?’

Days earlier, he made his debut on Mark’s Montana Boyz TikTok account.

In the short clip, the Montana Boyz (Estes, Kaleb Campbell Winterburn and Kade Wilcox) lip sync to Jason Aldean’s 2009 hit She’s Country while appearing to introduce Kristin as part of their group.

Dressed in jeans and a T-shirt that says “This isn’t my first Coors rodeo,” Kristin flashes her megawatt smile before Mark hugs her from behind.

The endearing video had the title: “Brother, she is homeland.”

Kristin’s debut on the Montana Boyz page comes after she shared a bikini-filled set with Mark on her personal TikTok.

Wearing a green swimsuit, Kristin jumped into her new boyfriend’s muscular arms as they frolicked by a pool.

The adorable couple packed on their PDA while Gloriana’s country song (Kissed You) Goodnight played in the background.

The new couple alert comes almost four years after her separation from former NFL player Jay Cutler, who is the father of her three children.

Kristin revealed her latest love match last week, when she shared a photo of herself snuggling with Mark during their getaway to Los Cabos, Mexico.

She captioned the stunning snap: “He makes me happy.”

Kristin appeared in a fun video on the 24-year-old model’s joint TikTok, Montana Boyz, alongside her friends on Friday, just three days after she revealed their relationship.

Kristin was previously married to Jay Cutler, a former football player, from 2013 until they separated in April 2020, with their divorce finalized in June 2022; seen in 2015

Originally from Montana, Mark played wide receiver for the Montana State University football team. He now resides in Nashville and shares the same city with Kristin.

The former couple are parents to Camden, 11, Jaxon, nine, and Saylor, seven.

They separated in 2020 after seven years of marriage and finalized their divorce in 2022.