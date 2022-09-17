Peter Phillips and his daughter Savannah, 11, share moving moment at Queen’s vigil

The Queen’s eldest grandson shared a reassuring smile with his 11-year-old daughter as the couple attended a wake for Her Majesty at Westminster Hall last night.

Peter Phillips and his daughters Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10, watched from the sidelines as King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew held the ceremonial vigil of princes Friday.

They were joined by numerous members of the royal family, including Queen Consort Camilla, and Zara and Mike Tindall and their children Mia, 8, and Lena, four.

But when her great-grandmother’s wake took place at Westminster Hall, Savannah looked to her father for comfort — and was greeted with a reassuring smile.

In the clip, both Isla and Savannah stand in front of their father.

They are surrounded by members of the royal family, with Princesses Eugenie, 32, and Beatrice, 34, nearby to watch their father, aunt and uncles participate in the ceremony.

Prince Andrew was allowed to wear his military uniform after King Charles lifted a ban on the Duke of York donning the outfit as he is no longer a working royal.

Also in the stands watching the wake was Princess Anne’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, who had served as the Queen’s equerry from 1986 and developed a close relationship with Her Majesty.

Sir Tim has been at the side of the Princess Royal since her mother passed away on September 8, accompanying Anne on the drive from the Balmoral Estate to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh behind the Queen’s coffin.

Members of the public walked past Her Majesty’s coffin as her children walked about in silence with their heads on the ground to pay their respects

Other young royals who attended the wake were Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and her younger brother James, Viscount Severn, 14.

Prince Edward’s children were joined by Sophie Wessex, 57, who was announced to receive many of the Queen’s former royal patronages after her death.

As the Queen’s grandchildren, including Zara Tindall and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, attended the wake, King Charles’ children, Prince William and Prince Harry, did not appear to be in attendance.

Members of the public who witnessed the ceremony queued outside for hours in a line that stretched all the way back to Southwark Park

Members of the royal family watched the Vigil of Princes at Westminster Hall. Pictured LR: James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall, Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi looked visibly moved as he watched the vigil alongside Princess Eugenie (center) and Princess Beatrice (right)

However, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex are expected to attend another, first-of-its-kind wake tomorrow night to honor their grandmother at Westminster Hall, where they will be joined by their cousins.

The partners of each of the Queen’s grandchildren are not expected to attend, but in another gesture of respect from King Charles, Harry will be allowed to wear his military uniform, despite no longer being a working royal.

Harry and William are joined by their cousins, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, the children of the Princess Royal.

The Duke of York’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, will also be in attendance – while the Earl of Wessex’s children, Lady Louise and Viscount Severn will stand in the center of their grandmother’s coffin.

The vigil is expected to last approximately 15 minutes.