Now Pence Backs Trump Over Mar-a-Lago Raid

Former Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday he was concerned about the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago, the home of former President Donald Trump, despite their 20-month estrangement.

“I share the deep concern of millions of Americans about the unprecedented search of President Trump’s personal home,” Pence tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “No former president of the United States has ever been the subject of a raid on their personal residence in American history.”

On Monday, Trump confirmed that FBI agents had raided Mar-a-Lago after media reports said agents had left the ex-president’s home and private club in Florida.

Trump raged against the move, saying it represented “dark times for our nation,” urging the Biden administration to go after him as a political target.

“After years of finding FBI agents acting for political motives during our administration, any semblance of continued bias must be addressed by the Justice Department,” Pence also said.

“Yesterday’s action undermines public confidence in our justice system and Attorney General Garland must fully account to the American people for why this action has been taken and he must do so immediately,” the former vice president added.

Pence also referred to FBI agents who “appeared to be acting for political motives.” During the Trump years, “FBI aficionados” Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were turned into political punching bags for sending anti-Trump text messages while working on the Mueller investigation

Pence also called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to speak. So far, Attorney General Merrick Garland has not spoken publicly about the raid and the White House has referred questions to the Justice Department

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre referred questions about the FBI’s actions to the Justice Department, which has not commented.

A number of media outlets reported that the raid stemmed from an investigation into Trump’s removal of classified documents from the White House and not from the current investigation by the DOJ on Jan. 6, which is also investigating Trump’s actions.

Democrats and Republicans alike have criticized the FBI when the agency’s investigation came close to political figures in their respective parties.

Democrats were outraged by the actions of former FBI Director James Comey, who spoke of the agency’s decision not to accuse Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton of mishandling classified information by using a private email server, even though they publicly said she was “extremely careless.”

Comey called a press conference in July 2016 to make the comments — just four months before the presidential election.

“This was not your ordinary bureaucrat mishandling just one document. This was a little more than that. But not something that would persecute anyone,’ Comey explained in an interview in 2018 about his decision to characterize Clinton’s behavior in that way.

Comey also informed members of Congress that he reopened the Clinton email investigation about two weeks before the 2016 election because more emails were found on a laptop the FBI seized from Anthony Weiner, who was then was married to Clinton’s top aide, Huma Abedin.

Despite Comey telling lawmakers that nothing new had been found ahead of Election Day, the email investigation resurfacing on the latest stretch likely helped Trump narrowly win the 2016 election.

After Trump was in power for two months, Comey confirmed that the FBI was investigating whether members of Trump’s campaign team had colluded with Russia, which had meddled in the election in 2016.

Democrats were again dismayed that Comey kept the Trump-Russia probe a secret in the run-up to the 2016 election, while speaking publicly about the FBI’s Clinton transactions.

Comey later said he believed Clinton would win the election, which played a part in why he handled the probes differently.

A 2018 DOJ Inspector General Report said Comey had violated the agency’s discretion policy twice: with the July 2016 press conference on Clinton and again when he notified Congress that the Clinton email investigation had been reopened.

Pence’s complaints of bias likely related to the “FBI enthusiasts” scandal, which featured anti-Trump text messages between Peter Strzok and attorney Lisa Page, who were both working on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and having an affair.

Mueller took over the Russia investigation after Trump fired Comey.

Strzok was pulled from the investigation when critical text messages about Trump and his supporters were discovered.

While critical texts about Trump made up only a small fraction of the 7,000 discovered, Trump repeatedly used Strzok and Page as punching bags when he told supporters the “deep state” was after him.

In a campaign-style video Trump released Tuesday, he continued to insist that any investigation of him was tainted by politics.

“We are a nation that has armed its law enforcement against the opposing political party like never before,” the ex-president said.

Later Tuesday on Truth Social, Trump called it a “horrible thing that happened yesterday in Mar-a-Lago.”

“We are no better than a third world country, a banana republic,” he said. “It’s a continuation of Russia, Russia, Russia, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, the Mueller Report No Conspiracy, and more.”

“To make matters worse, I believe it is all a coordinated attack with the radical left Democratic state and local DAs and AGs,” Trump also said.

Trump also faces legal troubles in Georgia as Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis investigates a plan to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election.

And in New York, where Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating whether Trump’s corporations have misrepresented real estate values ​​for lending and tax purposes.

In addition, Letitia James, the New York State Attorney General, is conducting a civil investigation in New York into whether Trump’s company has pushed up real estate values.

Trump and Pence argued after Pence was unwilling to reverse the results of the 2020 election while presiding over a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

That session was interrupted by the attack on the Capitol, in which some Trump supporters called for Pence to be hanged.

Trump is also embroiled in investigations into the attack by both the Jan. 6 House Selection Committee and the Justice Department.