Nigeria denies mass ‘abortion programme’ of Boko Haram victims

At least 10,000 pregnancies were forcibly terminated, mostly without consent, in northeastern Nigeria, according to the Reuters report.

Nigeria’s military has denied running a years-long illegal program to perform abortions among women and girls who have been victims of armed groups in the northwest, a claim reported by Reuters on Wednesday.

“Since at least 2013, the Nigerian military has been operating a covert, systematic and illegal abortion program in the northeast of the country, which has ended at least 10,000 pregnancies among women and girls,” the news agency said.

It said many of the women and girls had been abducted and raped by armed fighters, adding that those who resisted an abortion risked being “beaten, held at gunpoint or drugged into compliance”.

The report was based on testimonies from 33 women and girls, five health professionals and nine security personnel involved in the alleged program, as well as military documents and hospital records describing or counting “thousands of abortion procedures”.

Most abortions, Reuters said, were performed without the woman’s consent and some were performed without their prior knowledge, using abortion-inducing pills or injections passed off as drugs to improve health or fight disease. The agency was unable to determine who created the abortion program or determine who in the military or government ran it.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Wednesday that Washington was investigating the report.

“It was a harrowing report. … It is a worrying report and that is why we are looking for more information,” he said.

Northeastern Nigeria is the epicenter of a conflict led by armed groups, most notably Boko Haram in 2009.

More than 40,000 people have died and about two million people have been displaced in the long-running conflict, which has spilled over into neighboring Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

In response, the Nigerian military denounced the report as “a series of insults to the Nigerian people and culture. Nigerian military personnel have been raised, bred and further trained to protect lives,” it said.

“[The] The Nigerian military will therefore not consider the evil of carrying out a systematic and illegal abortion program anywhere, anytime, and certainly not on our own soil.”

Religion plays a central role in life in Nigeria, with Islam being the dominant faith in the north of the country and Christianity in the south.

Abortion is illegal in the country, except when the mother’s life is in danger.

In the North, illegal termination of pregnancy carries the risk of a 14-year prison sentence.