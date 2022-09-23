WhatsNew2Day
Nicole Scherzinger shows off her incredible figure in Milan

Entertainment
By Merry
Go for leather! Nicole Scherzinger shows off her incredible figure and flashes her washboard abs in a bralette and skirt in Milan

By Chloe-lee Longhetti For Mailonline

Published: 01:44, September 23, 2022 | Updated: 08:06, 23 Sep 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Nicole Scherzinger is known for her incredible figure.

And 44-year-old Pussycat Doll showed it on Thursday at Milan Fashion Week.

The stunning singer looked good trotting in a bralette and a leather-look skirt that highlighted her sensational curves and washboard abs.

Go for leather! Nicole Scherzinger showed off her incredible figure and flashed her washboard abs in a bralette and skirt at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday
Nicole appeared to be wearing a Burberry crop with her high-waisted skirt.

She paired the look with a long, leathery jacket on top.

Nicole added height to her frame with a pair of black and brown heels.

Designer: Nicole appeared to be wearing a Burberry crop with her high-waisted skirt
Looking glamorous: The former X Factor judge wore her dark locks in tousled curls. Her makeup was complete with a soft winged eye, layers of blush and a nude lip
The former X Factor judge wore her dark locks in tousled curls.

Her makeup was complete with a soft winged eye, layers of blush and a nude lip.

Nicole appeared to be solo during the outing, after enjoying a romantic trip to Portugal with her handsome fiancé Thom Evans, 37.

In the throwback images, which Nicole, 44, shared on Tuesday, she stuns in a flowing dress as she cuddles up with her husband on the beach at sunset.

Solo getaway: Nicole appeared to be solo during the outing, after enjoying a romantic trip to Portugal with her handsome fiancé Thom Evans, 37
It comes after reports emerged that the couple got engaged in July.

“Golden hour,” Nicole captioned her post as the couple posed on the beach at sunset.

Meanwhile, it was reported in July that the Pussycat Doll will be walking down the aisle with Thom after the couple got engaged during a romantic trip to Mykonos.

A friend of the couple told Richard Eden of The Daily Mail: ‘They’re getting married’, with Thom knowing Nicole was ‘the one’ since they met in 2019’s The X Factor: Celebrity, where he was a contestant and she was a judge.

The hunk gushed about their romance: “Within the first few days with Nicole, it was just amazing, and it’s been amazing ever since.”

Nicole previously had an eight-year, on-off relationship with Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and a shorter romance with tennis player Grigor Dimitrov.

Wedding Bells: In July, it was reported that the Pussycat Doll will walk down the aisle with Thom after the couple got engaged during a romantic trip to Mykonos
