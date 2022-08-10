Nicola Sturgeon claims Liz Truss asked her for advice on appearing in VOGUE 

Nicola Sturgeon unleashed a war of words with Liz Truss today over being branded an ‘attention-seeker’ today – claiming that the only time they met, the Secretary of State wanted advice on a place in Vogue.

The Prime Minister told an Edinburgh Festival event today that Ms Truss made the remark during Cop26, the environmental summit held in Glasgow last year.

It took place weeks after Ms. Sturgeon appeared in a glamorous photo shoot in the fashion bible.

Last week Ms Truss took an aggressive stance on the SNP leader’s demand for a new Scottish independence referendum.

The Tory leadership favorite labeled her an “attention-seeker” last week, saying the best thing you can do is “ignore her” — sparking anger at the SNP who said she and the Scottish people were “offended”.

Ms Sturgeon told LBC radio in the Scottish capital today that she initially thought the comments were a ‘spoof’.

Recounting a conversation they had at Cop 26, she said, “That was the main thing she wanted to talk to me about, she wanted to know how to get into Vogue – and she calls me an attention grabber…

‘I told her they were coming to ask me. I didn’t really mean to do this, but I told her it wasn’t really my first time in Vogue, it was my second time.

“It looked a bit like she’d swallowed a wasp. I’m sure she’ll be in Vogue soon.”

She also called Boris Johnson “a disgrace to the office of Prime Minister.”

Jeremy Corbyn: Sturgeon RIGHTS to demand new Scottish independence vote Jeremy Corbyn sparked anger today after supporting Nicola Sturgeon’s push for a new Scottish independence vote. The former Labor leader used a performance at the Edinburgh Fringe to claim a new vote was ‘definitely the right thing to do’. And the 73-year-old, currently banned from the Labor parliamentary party in a row for anti-Semitism, attacked Boris Johnson for refusing to allow it. Corbyn, who sits as an independent MP, even said in the Scottish capital that it was ‘not good’ for politicians in Westminster to tell Scotland what it could do. Ms Sturgeon, the SNP’s prime minister, plans to hold another vote in October next year, nine years after Scotland last voted to remain in the UK. Mr Corbyn said ‘Like the people of Scotland’ [and] If the Scottish Parliament demands a referendum, then that is absolutely the right thing to do…. “I don’t think it’s right for the Westminster government to say ‘no, you don’t have a choice’.” You must have a choice.’ He was criticized during his disastrous time as Labor leader for failing to stand up for the union. And his latest outburst sparked anger among supporters of Scotland who remained in the UK. Sharon Dowey, the spokeswoman for Scottish Tory culture, said: “Now we know that if he had been given the keys to Downing Street, he would have turned to Nicola Sturgeon’s demands for another divisive independence referendum.

She compared him to his predecessor, saying: ‘I think I may have unlovingly described my conversations with Theresa May, when she was Prime Minister, as soul-destroying.

‘I look back on that with a bit of pleasure now.’

Ms Sturgeon said she and Ms May “differed massively” in their political beliefs, but that the former prime minister “took the job seriously”.

In contrast, she said her interactions with Boris Johnson were “one long blunder.”

She continued: “You know, he was a third prime minister I dealt with as prime minister.

‘It was literally nothing I’ve ever dealt with before in terms of a senior politician’

“You know, I’ll be blunt here, he was a disgrace to the office of Prime Minister.”

Ms Truss made the remarks at a Conservative Hustings in Exeter and was quickly backed by Jacob Rees-Mogg, who stated that Ms Sturgeon “waddles endlessly”, “is very often wrong” and “always wails”.

But Deputy Prime Minister John Swinney said her comments were “deeply disturbing and worrying”, adding that people in Scotland, regardless of their political views, will be “really concerned and in many cases offended”.

He said: “Nicola Sturgeon has a lot more democratic legitimacy than Liz Truss will have if she becomes Prime Minister, and I think Liz Truss has absolutely no right or ground to make these comments.”

Ms Sturgeon, the SNP’s prime minister, wants to hold another independence vote in October next year, nine years after Scotland last voted to remain in the UK.

Yesterday, the government presented its legal argument against allowing the Scottish Parliament to call a new independence referendum.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain QC referred a future referendum bill to the Supreme Court last month to determine whether it fell within Holyrood’s jurisdiction.

Oral pleadings are expected to be heard in the case in October, but Scotland’s Solicitor General, Lord Stewart QC, filed the case on Tuesday against the bill that falls under Holyrood’s legislative purview.

It is clear that the UK government has asked the court for permission to publish the submission.

A UK government spokeswoman said: ‘People across Scotland want both their governments to work together on the issues that matter to them and their families, not talk about another independence referendum.

“We submitted our written case to the Supreme Court today, in accordance with the timetable.

“As far as legislative powers are concerned, the UK Government’s clear view remains that a draft bill for an independence referendum would fall outside the legislative powers of the Scottish Parliament.”

In its submission to court last month, the Scottish government relied heavily on a future referendum not to be ‘self-executive’, meaning it would be advisory only and intended only to establish the views of the Scottish people.

The SNP has also made an attempt to intervene in the case, arguing that – as a public body – it would be “fair, just and reasonable” for the party to present arguments to the Court.