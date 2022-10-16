Nicky Whelan looks glamorous as she attends the Last Chance For Animals 2022 Compassion Gala

Nicky Whelan turned heads when she attended the Last Chance For Animals 2022 Compassion Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The Australian actress, 41, looked glamorous in a long white dress as she posed at the event with her dog Yoda.

The former Neighbors star showed off her incredible figure in the dress, which featured a plunging neckline.

Nicky pulled back her blond locks and wore a face full of makeup consisting of a red lip and blush.

It comes after Nicky recently revealed why she was always so skinny on the podcast Cancel me, baby!

“Often my body looked its best when I was incredibly stressed,” she admitted.

Although she admitted to exercising and following a healthy lifestyle, there are often times when her weight loss is due to stress.

“I exercise, but I also have times when I’m so stressed and lose so much weight and it doesn’t matter what I eat, my body loses weight,” she said.

She continued: “And when I’m at my worst inside, people will come up to me and say to me, ‘God, you look amazing.” I’m like, “You have no idea what’s going on inside.”‘

Nicky then revealed that when she was happier and curvier, she got fewer compliments.

“At other times in my life, when I’m really happy and jovial and I’ve gained weight and am a bit rounder, I don’t get as much attention or people say different things,” she said.

The blonde played the famous Pepper Steiger in Neighbors from 2006 to 2007.

She started a career for herself in Los Angeles, starring in films such as Hall Pass and The Wedding Ringer.