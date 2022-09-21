Nick Kyrgios spends $52,000 on jewellery for his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi

Nick Kyrgios is certainly a generous boyfriend.

The Australian tennis star, 27, shared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday of the various jewelry he had bought for his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi.

Costeen, 22, displayed several luxury items, including a Rolex wristwatch and Cartier bracelet, which grossed a total of $52,000.

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios spent $52,000 on luxury jewelry for his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi

She wore a vintage Alhambra bracelet from Van Cleef & Arpels, worth about $6,000.

The influencer also had a four-diamond Cartier Love bracelet worth $16,000, along with two yellow gold Love rings, worth $2,600 each.

Costeen seems to be a fan of the high-end brand, as she also wore a Juste un Clou diamond ring ($8,100) and a Juste un Clou bracelet ($6,800).

Costeen, 22, showed several luxury items, including a Rolex wristwatch with a price tag of $10,000 and a Cartier Love bracelet with four diamonds, valued at $16,000

She completed her accessories with a Rolex watch with a price tag of $10,000, bringing the total cost of her jewelry to $52,000.

All eyes have been on Nick and Costeen in recent months as rumors have circulated that the beloved couple will be announcing an engagement soon.

He recently posted a romantic photo of the couple on Instagram, along with the gushing caption, “Dear, Coz. What a journey we’ve already made.’

The lovebirds have been dating for about nine months. (Pictured: Costeen sightseeing in Washington, DC. She accompanied Nick to tennis tournaments around the world)

My life has honestly never been the same since I met you. You keep making me smile and being all I need in difficult moments,” he added.

“There will always be struggles in life and I just want to experience the ups and downs with you.

“We explore the world and continue to experience all the craziness, but this is just a small reminder that I love you and that you are my best friend.”

Nick announced in July that he and Costeen would be trying for their first baby next year

The lovebirds have been dating for about nine months after they confirmed their romance in December last year.

Nick announced in July that he and Costeen would be trying for their first baby next year.

It comes after the world number 20 was defeated by Russia’s Karen Khachanov in the recent quarterfinals of the US Open.