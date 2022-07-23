Newcastle, Everton and West Ham ‘are all offered the chance to sign Andrea Belotti this summer’

Premier League teams have had the chance to sign Euro 2020 winner Andrea Belotti this summer, according to reports.

The Italy international is a free agent after leaving Serie A side Torino at the end of last season.

The striker spent seven years in Turin but has turned down a new deal with the Italian side because he wants to go elsewhere.

As reported by The sunBelotti’s representatives have offered Newcastle, Everton and West Ham the chance to sign the 28-year-old on a free transfer.

The talisman scored 12 goals in 44 caps for Italy and was part of the squad that won the European Championship last summer.

Belotti was prolific during his time in Italy, scoring 100 goals in 232 appearances for Turin, but the attacker now hopes to seal a move to the Premier League.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is currently going into the new campaign with only Callum Wilson and Chris Wood to call forward options.

The Magpies have missed many goals in this window and lack the firepower to challenge the upper echelons of the Premier League.

Wilson has endured a scorching time with injuries in the Northeast, making just 18 top-level appearances last season.

Dwight Gayle has also left the club this summer, which could make an enticing prospect for Belotti.

Everton could also consider a deal for the Italian after losing striker Richarlison to Tottenham last month.

Manager Frank Lampard will be keen to avoid another relegation battle next season and Belotti will bolster the Toffees’ forward options.

But the proposal could also tempt West Ham into making an offer to take over the 28-year-old’s services.

David Moyes’ squad has been linked with a transfer for Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca this summer, but have yet to strike a deal with Sassuolo as they look for a backup striker for Mikhail Antonio.

Belotti will bring a breath of fresh air to Moyes’ front lines as an alternative option will be integral to the Hammers’ hopes of challenging in Europe and for the top four next season.