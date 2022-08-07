New health fears for Queen, 96, as her traditional welcome to Balmoral Castle ‘is axed

The Queen has “cancelled her traditional welcome to Balmoral Castle” and will instead host a “small private event” amid growing concerns about her health.

The 96-year-old monarch arrived at the Aberdeenshire estate in late July and had planned to attend the event until a few days ago.

But the event was canceled yesterday and replaced by the smaller gathering, which marked the first time, apart from the pandemic, that she will not participate in the small ceremony outside the castle gates.

A royal source told the mirror: ‘The traditional welcome to Balmoral is normally set in the Queen’s calendar and something Her Majesty really enjoys being able to greet the locals who travel to see her.

“It is a bitter disappointment that the ceremony will not take place in its traditional form.”

Other sources said the change was “a sign of things to come” amid Her Majesty’s episodic mobility issues.

But Buckingham Palace has downplayed concerns about her health, saying instead that the private event was “in line with adjusting Her Majesty’s schedule for her comfort.”

The Queen inspects pipes and drums from 4 SCOTS Royal Regiment of Scotland at the gates of Balmoral in 2018

The monarch has been staying at Craigowan Lodge (pictured) since he left Windsor Castle for Scotland on July 21

A furniture truck arriving Saturday at Balmoral Castle, from Windsor Castle

Last year, the Queen looked radiant in a pink ensemble as she inspected a guard of honor and met the mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, Shetland Pony Lance Corporal Cruachan IV.

The monarch typically stays in Balmoral until early October, with the ceremony formally marking the beginning of her stay.

But this year she will attend a private event on lawns in the grounds of the castle.

The Queen will normally inspect the troops, but there will be no television cameras, photographers or reporters at the event.

It comes when the monarch plans to interrupt her Scottish vacation to travel to England and invite her 15th prime minister to form a government, The Mail on Sunday has understood.

Boris Johnson has announced that he will step down on September 6, when he will formally tender his resignation to the Queen.

The Monarch will then ‘invite’ the winning Tory candidate to become Prime Minister and announce their name.

They are expected to meet the Queen to officially accept the invitation.

The Queen does not normally return from her holiday in Balmoral until early October, but is believed to have told her aides that she will make an exception this year and travel to London.

The Queen photographed Aberdeen on July 21 as she was driven to her official Scottish residence Balmoral Castle for her annual summer retreat

Two Range Rovers are escorted by a police motorcycle when the Queen left her home in Windsor on July 21 to travel to her estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

A source said: ‘Her Majesty does not expect the new Prime Minister to travel to Scotland, so the plan is for the Queen to travel down to see them.

Balmoral is considered a favorite residence of Her Majesty, who welcomes her family to the castle during the summer months.

She has been staying at Craigowan Lodge since she left Windsor Castle for Scotland on 21 July.

It comes after a truckload of furniture was pictured outside Balmoral on Saturday after bringing furniture from Windsor.

Balmoral has undergone a number of adjustments in recent years, including last year that Craigowan Lodge was fitted with a wheelchair accessible lift.

A new security gate, state-of-the-art intercom system and a range of new CCTV cameras were also installed.