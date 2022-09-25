Nemanja Matic insists Man United ‘really did try to do their best’ to stop the rot last season

Roma star Nemanja Matic has urged that Manchester United ‘really tried to do their best’ to stop the rot last season.

The Serbian midfielder, who was reunited with Jose Mourinho in Rome this summer, endured a disastrous last season at Old Trafford, finishing a dismal sixth with the Red Devils.

Despite admitting the pressure was ‘enormous’ at times last campaign, Matic insisted the club were doing everything they could to escape the miserable run of form.

“I have to say that everyone at the club really tried to do their best,” he said The times.

‘But when things don’t go in the right direction, when the results aren’t there, it’s difficult, the pressure is huge and of course nobody is happy with the performance.’

The 34-year-old believes the Premier League is significantly more competitive than it was when he first joined Chelsea over a decade ago.

Due to the increasing number of top teams in the division, Matic admitted that his side were often ‘punished’ by opponents, mostly due to their poor organization on the pitch.

He added: ‘When I first came to Chelsea in 2009 there were four or five teams that didn’t have the quality to compete. Now every team has a top manager and top players.

‘It doesn’t matter what badge you’re wearing, if you don’t play well, if you’re not well organized on the pitch, you’re punished straight away.’