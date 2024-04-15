Jon Rahm claims his former PGA Tour teammate ‘didn’t even look at him’ on Masters return after LIV defection… as 2023 champion opens up to cold reception at Augusta National

Jon Rahm has apparently made several on-field enemies at The Masters this past week.

The 2023 champion defected to LIV Golf in the winter and played at Augusta National for the first time since then this week.

He received a mixed reception from his former coworkers, including at least one who didn’t even recognize him.

When asked if he had a warm reception, Rahm told Golf Channel Latin America: “Some did.” He expected it.

‘And then, there was someone else who I expected to be a little tougher… and one of them hugged me.

Jon Rahm says some people he was friendly with on the PGA Tour didn’t look at him at Augusta

Rahm (left), the current champion, said the reception was expected after joining LIV Golf.

Rahm struggled on the course and finished nine over par for the week.

‘I think that, among all the relationships I have, it has been everything I expected. My friends are still my friends.

‘And then someone who I was very cordial with and had a positive relationship with, didn’t even look at me.

‘If someone changes their opinion about me, it’s more their problem than mine. I am not worried.

‘I knew what was going to happen. I didn’t know who.

In addition to the somewhat cold reception, Rahm struggled with the course, posting a pair of nine-over par in the tournament and finishing in a tie for 45th, his worst finish at Augusta National.

After shooting a first round at one over par, he ran into wind problems on the second day and made the cut at five over par. An even-par third round was followed by another four-over round on Sunday to finish at nine over par.