Murderer on the run after walking out of prison despite being sentenced to life 

Police are urging the public to be on the lookout for a convicted murderer wanted after failing to comply with the terms of a temporary release from a South Gloucestershire prison.

Terry Game, 50, who was in prison for the 2006 murder of Lisa Sullivan in Essex, was released on a temporary permit from HMP Leyhill but did not meet the terms of that permit, Avon and Somerset Police said.

A police spokesman said Game was last seen on Thursday morning, Aug. 4, but did not comply with a curfew and is now being sought.

Terry Game is white and tall, with long black hair and nose and lip piercings

He is described as white, with black hair sometimes worn in a ponytail. He is of large build, has a beard and lip and nose piercings.

He was last seen wearing glasses, black Adidas track pants, a black T-shirt and black trainers.

He is believed to have ties to Hackney, London.

Police say anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him, but to call 999 immediately. If anyone knows where he is, they should call 101, or with other information.

Game was found guilty of strangling Lisa Sullivan at a caravan park in Walton-in-the-Naze in August 2005.

Lisa was the daughter of blind pop star Lennie Peters, who was a household name in the 1970s as part of the duet Peters & Lee.

Her body was discovered by her 11-year-old son at the Martello Caravan Park in Walton-on-the-Naze in August 2005, while she was on holiday with her then-boyfriend and three children.

Lisa Sullivan was murdered in August 2005 after a holiday with Game and her three children became increasingly tense

Singer Lennie Peters of the British folk and pop duo Peters and Lee . who died in 1991

Game was 33 at the time, and according to an archived court report from the time the jury was told he had a “history of abuse and violence against women with which he became involved.”

During a two and a half week trial, a Basildon Crown Court jury heard that her partner Terry Game, 33, had told police she had accused him of being useless in bed. He said he strangled her in self-defense after she assaulted him.

But Judge Philip Clegg said at the trial: “Terry Game has been convicted by a jury of the murder of Lisa Sullivan. I’m pretty sure Lisa Sullivan was a victim of domestic violence that night.

“I found out that Terry Game was a bully to the woman he was living with and in an outburst of violence, a loss of temper, in the early hours of August 3rd, he grabbed her by the throat and literally strangled her.

“It must have been all too obvious that she was fighting for her life, yet he kept doing it, driven by anger.”

He was given a life sentence with a minimum rate of 15 years. He had been to Leyhill in preparation for his eventual release but violated the terms of his permit, police said.

A spokesman for the Avon and Somerset Police Department told the public not to approach Game, but urged them to call 999 quoting reference 5222186835, or call 101 with any other information.