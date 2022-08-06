Moritz Jenz and Liel Abada score late on as defending champions Celtic beat Ross County

Moritz Jenz headed a late debut goal as Celtic returned to work at Dingwall, beating Ross County 3-1.

Kyogo Furuhashi gave Celtic the lead in the 48th minute, but Alex Iacovitti equalized with Ross County’s first attempt ten minutes later.

Malky Mackay’s side looked like they would frustrate their visitors, but Jenz rushed in to meet Jota’s smashing cross and went into the roof of the net from six yards in the 84th minute.

Substitute Liel Abada took a 3-1 win in stoppage time as he curled home from 18 yards.

Loaned Lorient defender Jenz was only signed after Stephen Welsh dropped out due to illness on Friday.

The 23-year-old German grabbed a booking at a shaky moment in defence, but seemed confident on the ball and made himself an instant hero with the pivotal moment of the game on a ground where Celtic needed an Anthony Ralston winner in the seventh minute had injury time last season.

David Turnbull replaced the injured Reo Hatate and the midfielder broke just outside the far post early on from a tight corner. Jota cut in and got a shot wide of the goal, but Celtic initially struggled to break County.

Their first real chance came just before half-time when Jota moved towards the sideline and crossed in front of Daizen Maeda, but the Japanese forward sent a free header over the crossbar.

Celtic stepped up and Turnbull created another good chance with a reverse pass for Furuhashi, whose shot was parried by Ross Laidlaw before Matt O’Riley sent a first volley wide of the rebound.

O’Riley failed to capitalize on two more quick chances before Laidlaw made a good stop with Maeda’s flick.

County had only threatened from the set pieces in the first half with Ross Callachan and Iacovitti sending efforts over the bar.

Both teams made substitutions during halftime with Owura Edwards for County and Abada who replaced Maeda.

Celtic found an extra gear and took the lead after Callum McGregor drove into the box and found Jota. The Portuguese winger skipped past a defender and cut back for Furuhashi to slide into the bottom corner.

O’Riley headed straight for Laidlaw from a good chance before County equalized.

Iacovitti stepped above his man to meet Edwards’ corner and went downstairs. Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart didn’t seem to be seen by any of his defenders and the ball bounced into the net.

Jota sent a curling attempt just wide before Hart made an excellent flying save from Edwards’ free kick after Jenz Jordy knocked down Hiwula.

County fullback, Connor Randall, injured himself when he made a mistake on Jota as the hosts frustrated the champions and had a dangerous set-piece of their own just before Celtic broke and won the corner leading to Jenz’s net.

Celtic were in control in the closing stages and Jota claimed his third assist by putting the ball back for Abada to finish in style.