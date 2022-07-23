Montrachet restaurant, Sushi Room, Restaurant Labart diners face sky-high cancellation fees

Restaurants are dramatically increasing cancellation fees as the industry tries to recoup the losses caused by diners not showing up at the last minute.

In an effort to deter people from not honoring their reservations, which are estimated to cost the industry as much as $75 million a year, some eateries charge no-show fees that are as expensive as if the dinner had been sat down and of a meal had been enjoyed.

One of the restaurants introducing hefty cancellation fees is Restaurant Labart in Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast.

The venue charges $125 per person for a set menu and charges the same amount for a cancellation within 24 hours of the booking time.

The restaurant’s co-owner Karla Munoz Labart said customers were happy to pay and that it was a way of making sure people kept their booking, just as if they had bought a flight or concert ticket.

Three months ago, Shannon Kellam of Brisbane’s French restaurant Montrachet charged a cancellation fee of $165 per person for their chef’s special menu.

He said it was a necessary deterrent to people who failed to keep their bookings and that the restaurant was left with no choice due to the rising prices of items from cooking oil to green beans.

“The cancellation fees are for ignorant people who think it’s okay to just not come for dinner,” he said. The courier post.

‘If you bought cinema tickets in advance, do you think you would get your money back if you didn’t show up? So why should we consider all the work that goes into the experience?’

He said the restaurant wouldn’t charge people cancellation fees due to illness and would always talk to those who didn’t show up before charging them.

Japanese restaurant Sushi Room at Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley charges a reservation fee of $50 per person, and a $330 prepayment is charged for those who choose to book for the venue’s omakase multi-course menu.

“With Sushi Room, it’s only a 50-seat restaurant, so if we have a table with 10 no-shows, that’s a loss of thousands of dollars for us,” said Kelvin Andrews, co-owner of Sushi Room.

‘We have already bought products for it and everything is fresh daily, so we are already buying for those customers and then it is food waste.’

He said a major problem he faces is that people book at all three of his eateries and then decide where to go, leaving him at a loss.

