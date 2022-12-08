Modi’s BJP set for a landslide in state polls in India’s Gujarat

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading for a record victory in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat for a seventh consecutive term.

The right-wing party comfortably leads in 156 of the member states’ 182 parliamentary seats, according to data released by the Election Commission on Thursday.

The final result is expected later on Thursday. In the last state election in 2017, the BJP won 99 seats.

Experts say the stunning victory in the western state would bolster the BJP’s popularity ahead of general elections scheduled for summer 2024, with Modi eyeing a third term as prime minister.

Trends in the two-stage state polls showed that the opposition Congress Party, which won 77 seats in 2017, is leading in only 17 constituencies of Gujarat.

Newcomer, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which leads the government in the national capital Delhi and in Punjab after victories there earlier this year, leads with just five seats.

In crucial citizen polls released on Wednesday, the BJP lost control of the Delhi municipal corporation to the AAP.

Modi and his close aide, Home Minister Amit Shah, had campaigned aggressively for the BJP in Gujarat for nearly a month, holding multiple rallies and roadshows.

“Thanks Gujarat. I am overcome with many emotions watching the phenomenal election result,” Modi tweeted on Thursday.

Ajay Gudavarthy, who teaches political science at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, told Al Jazeera that the BJP’s comfortable victory in Gujarat shows a deeper consolidation of the Hindu mood.

The state saw one of the worst acts of religious violence in independent India’s history in 2002, months after Modi took over as prime minister.

Human rights groups say nearly 2,000 people — most of them Muslims — were killed and dozens of women raped that year after the burning of a passenger train carrying a large number of Hindu pilgrims.

Gudavarthy said “there is now a brutal articulation of Hindu voices for the BJP” across the country.

“Even popular opposition leaders lose as soon as the Hindu card comes into play. It must be admitted that the [Hindu] the sentiment runs very deep,” he said.

‘Safety our only concern’

Muslims, who make up nearly 10 percent of Gujarat’s population of 60 million, face growing hatred and institutionalized discrimination in what is considered India’s most communally polarized state.

Kaleem Siddiqui, a minority rights activist in Ahmedabad, Gujarat’s main city, told Al Jazeera that the BJP was running an extensive anti-Muslim campaign to garner votes in the state polls.

“The vote has been done from a common angle. There is no Muslim representation in politics. We have no voice and the government wants to suppress us further in a polarized environment,” he said.

“The Muslim minorities have accepted that the government is not for us. We don’t even have expectations from the government. Our concern has always been our safety.

“Hate has spread from urban to rural areas by the BJP over the past five years. We are really concerned about this,” he says.

Yagnesh Dave, BJP spokesman in Gujarat, said his party has won even in “Muslim areas” where the Congress party has always won.

“People chose us. It shows that Muslims also support us,” he told Al Jazeera.

However, he said the party’s election manifesto has pledged to create so-called “anti-radicalization cells” which he said should “eliminate potential threats and anti-Indian forces”.

Forming a task force to scrutinize the curriculum in Muslim schools across the state was also in the manifesto, Dave added.

“The anti-radicalization task force is set up to counter ‘love jihad’ and protect Hindus. There is nothing against Muslims. Even in Muslim areas where Congress has always won, people have voted for us. It shows that Muslims also support us,” he told Al Jazeera.

“Love jihad” refers to an unproven conspiracy theory pushed by right-wing Hindus to describe an alleged phenomenon where Muslim men lure Hindu women into marriage in order to convert them to Islam.

Meanwhile, in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, which also went to the polls, the Congress is more than halfway with 40 out of 68 seats, while the BJP leads with 25.

The BJP and its allies control more than a dozen of India’s 29 states.

The Congress is struggling to make a comeback, with its top leader Rahul Gandhi currently holding a Bharat Jodo Yatra (India Unity March), a cross-country walk the party says aims at tackling the hatred and division in the society.

The 3,500km foot march began in September in the southern state of Tamil Nadu and is expected to reach Indian-administered Kashmir in February.